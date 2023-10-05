October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of early detection and the impact of breast cancer on individuals and their families.

Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent forms of cancer globally, and the latest statistics underscore the pressing need for education and vigilance. According to the breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Black women experience higher rates of death from breast cancer due to a combination of factors, including barriers to early diagnosis and high-quality treatment, the aggressive nature of certain breast cancers diagnosed more often in Black women, lack of high-quality care, genetics, discrimination and systemic racism.

Experts are asking women to consider these vital facts:

Incidence Rates: In the United States alone, an estimated 297,790 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2023, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.



Early Detection Saves Lives: The 5-year survival rate for individuals whose breast cancer is detected at an early, localized stage is 99% — a clear testament to the life-saving potential of regular screenings.



Innovative Treatments: Proton therapy is a cutting-edge radiation treatment that provides targeted and precise therapy for breast cancer patients. This technology minimizes the risk of radiation exposure to healthy tissue, reducing side effects.

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month provides an opportunity for all of us to come together to raise awareness and educate our communities about the importance of early detection,” said Dr. Brian Chon, ProCure Medical Director in Central New Jersey. “We hope that by sharing these statistics, we can encourage everyone to prioritize regular screenings and take proactive steps toward breast health.”

