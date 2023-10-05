According to Patch, the Brooklyn Museum’s new Spike Lee exhibit offers a look inside the Oscar-winning Brooklyn native’s brain with hundreds of items from his personal collection. The exhibit, which opens to the public on October 7, offers a tour through Spike’s biggest influences ranging from Black liberation leaders to Brooklyn sports icons. Different rooms lead museumgoers through Black history and culture, film, sports, music, Lee’s family, photography, and the iconic filmmaker’s Brooklyn experience……

The Broadway elite came out to see Tony Award-winner LaChanze for the inaugural concert series at the newly-opened Perelman Performing Arts Center in Tribeca. Brian Stokes Mitchell, Norm Lewis, Brenda Braxton and famed choreographer George Faison were in attendance, in addition to “Law & Order:SVU” actress Tamara Tunie, host and voiceover star Rolonda Watts and comedian Mario Cantone. LaChanze, who had a recurring role on the recently canceled CBS drama “East New York,” has also become a Broadway producer. Both of her shows, “Topdog/Underdog” and “Kimberly Akimbo,” were winners at the 2023 Tony Awards…..

Bounce TV announced its latest initiative as part of a partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States. The partnership will integrate BBBSA into an upcoming episode of “Johnson,” Bounce’s popular dramedy focusing on four lifelong best friends. The initiative will center around the importance of Black men becoming mentors, in alignment with BBBSA’s bold new campaign “It Takes Little to be Big,” aimed at challenging myths and shifting perceptions around mentoring. The storyline, which will be introduced in the season three finale, will see Greg (portrayed by series creator Deji LaRay) signing up to mentor a teen and in the process learning more about the organization. The episode premieres Saturday, October 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Bounce. To celebrate the occasion, Bounce will host BBBS mentors (“Big”) and mentees (“Littles”) for a “Bigs and Littles” episode watch party on October 7 at BBBS of Metro Atlanta, the shooting location for the season finale…..

We Hear:

Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose, Anne Hathaway, supermodel Cindy Crawford and Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner (who is out and about in the Big Apple promoting her new book, “Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen”) were among the “It” ladies who attended the Versace Icons Dinner on September 27, which Hathaway hosted along with Donatella Versace. Other guests included Teyana Taylor……

