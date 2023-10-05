Harlem Network News (HNN) recently hosted their annual awards ceremony and fundraiser, acknowledging community members of note and making a call for continued support of the news outlet. HNN founder Terri Wisdom was on hand, as were NYS Assemblymember Inez Dickens; Sharonne Salaam; Abiodun Oyenole of the Last Poets; Abdel R. Salaam and wife Dyane Harvey, founders of Forces of Nature Dance Theatre; and Jackie Rowe-Adams of Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E., among others. The ceremony and event were held at Harlem’s Dwyer Center.
