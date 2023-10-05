In her second season with Seton Hall University volleyball, senior Laila Wallace is channeling big city energy to bring the best results for the team. This is head coach Shannon Thompson’s second season with the Pirates, and things are coming together. The team is currently 8–7 overall and 2–2 in Big East Conference action.



“We’re trying to catch that stride, [getting] a new culture and history going on right now and breaking a lot of cool records,” said Wallace. “I love the coaching staff. They really push us to be our best selves, not only on the court, but off the court also. The volleyball here is super competitive. It’s a competitive conference. We’re playing a great team every weekend, which is super fun.”



Even in losses, Seton Hall volleyball is making a positive impression, winning sets against Hofstra and Penn State. “[Penn State] was the first time that we’ve taken a set off a ranked opponent since 2010,” said Wallace.



Wallace, a communications major, said it’s great to be part of a community of student-athletes. She especially appreciates the international student-athletes at Seton Hall volleyball, which has players from Turkey and Italy, who bring diverse perspectives. She also says the athletics support staff cultivates a familial environment.“Having academic advisors, coaches and counselors improves the college experience,” she said. “It’s really cool to have the people you’re surrounded with care about you, your future and your success.”



Women’s volleyball is a fall sport. While there is year-round training and a mini spring season, the fall semester is definitely intense. Wallace opts for courses with more flexibility in the fall because of the travel to away games. In the spring, she takes the harder courses and those that meet more than once a week. Off-season also allows her to enjoy time in New York City, which she appreciates given that she grew up just outside of Chicago and loves a fast-paced city. “I like that there are so many different communities in New York City,” Wallace said.



Wallace plans to utilize her fifth year of eligibility (available to all student-athletes who played during the 2020–21 academic year), which will enable her to focus on future plans.

She’s considering law school with an eye toward practicing sports law or working as an agent.



Seton Hall volleyball is next in action tomorrow with a road game at Butler and on Saturday versus Xavier.

Like this: Like Loading...