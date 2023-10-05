There are so many important items to think about during the month of October. During this long month we can set new goals for the last quarter of the year. We can reflect on the bulk of 2023 and think of what we’d like to accomplish these next three months. We can also enjoy the coming of fall. With the exception of New England, there’s nothing better than autumn in New York, just like Ella Fitzgerald said.

The month of October has several important foci. There is Breast Cancer Awareness Month; Celebrating the Bilingual Child Month; Emotional Wellness Month; Family History Month; Long-Term Care Planning Month; National Dental Hygiene Month; and National Depression Education and Awareness Month.

My grandmother died of breast cancer and I have had several friends who have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer at varying levels of severity. It is important we schedule mammograms to ensure our overall health, especially since Black women seem to be disproportionately affected by aggressive forms of breast cancer.

Celebrating the bilingual child is important for us to think about, especially since we have so many bilingual New Yorkers and an influx of children entering the New York City public school system as asylum seekers.

Emotional wellness is important to act on every month. There is so much going on in our lives, at work, with our country, the pandemic, and so much more. All of these things can really take a toll on our emotional wellbeing and it is imperative we check in with ourselves on a regular basis.

October is also Family History Month and Long-Term Care Planning Month and a great time to interview your elders, organize family pictures, clarify family stories, and do a little estate planning to be sure you’ve had discussions with family members about their wishes for when they pass. This can also be a time to have difficult conversations you may have been putting off for a spell.

National Dental Hygiene Month makes me think of my friend Dr. Catrise Austin who is not just a celebrity dentist but someone who educates the masses about proper dental care and hygiene on Youtube and her social media pages (@drcatriseaustin on Instagram). Proper dental care is so important for children and families and having a dentist who demystifies the process is a great way to get people excited about their dental care.

Finally, National Depression Education and Awareness Month is an essential time to check in with yourself and with others. It is definitely difficult finding the right therapist but New York City has resources for those who need to check in immediately or just need a referral. Go to https://nycwell.cityofnewyork.us/ for more information.

Let’s make this a productive and reflective October!

Christina Greer, Ph.D., is an associate professor at Fordham University; author of “Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream”; and co-host of the podcast FAQ-NYC and host of The Blackest Questions podcast at TheGrio. She is a 2023-24 Moynihan Public Scholars Fellow at CCNY.

