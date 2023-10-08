MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Damon Stewart threw for a touchdown and Alabama State’s defense held Bethune-Cookman to under 200 yards of offense and posted a 19-14 victory on Saturday.

The Hornets scored on a pair of long, third-quarter drives to take the lead for good and snap a string of three straight losses after opening the season with a Southwestern Athletic Conference victory over Southern.

Alabama State (2-3, 1-2 SWAC) came into the game ranked No. 2 in the SWAC against the run and held Bethune-Cookman (1-4, 0-2) to 123 yards on the ground and 198 yards of total offense. Jimmie Robinson III carried 22 times for 73 yards and a touchdown to lead the Wildcats. Quarterback Walter Simmons had 125 yards of total offense, completing 13 of 22 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown and carrying 17 times for another 50.

Marcus Harris II punched in from the 1 to cap a four-play, 90-yard drive to open the second half and Stewart found Isaiah Scott from 21 yards out to cash in an 11-play, 95-yard drive five minutes later. Jayden John kicked a pair of 24-yard field goals but had one of his PAT attempts blocked.

