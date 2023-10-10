Nearly 400 students attended the Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Annual College Fair on Saturday at Harlem Academy.

High school students and their families are met college representatives and attended workshops about financial aid and the college selection process. The sorority also held a workshop on mental health/

Over 35 schools from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), SUNY and CUNY schools and private and public institutions will be represented. The fair was sponsored by PBS and the Making It Through Program (MIT).

The Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. host their Annual College Fair every first Saturday in October.

