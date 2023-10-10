Last Saturday, Award-winning actress and author Kerry Washington signed hundreds of copies of her new memoir “Thicker than Water,” (September 2023, Little, Brown Spark Hachette Book Group) at The Kips Bay Boys & Girls Center, located at 1930 Randall Avenue, Bronx 10473.

Despite the rain, the turnout was amazing. It was a homecoming celebration for Washington, who attended this Kips Bay Center as a child when she lived in the neighborhood. “We still have a residence around here,” “shared her dad, Ernest Washington. Along with its senior center, The Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club offers leadership, academics, sports and recreation for teens ages 13 to 18.

Folks were simply overjoyed, and didn’t mind standing in the heavy rain and in long lines inside the gym, waiting to meet this star that rose from this Bronx, NY neighborhood. Stylishly dressed in a shirt, blazer and high heels, Washington greeted everyone with a smile, and was genuinely friendly and approachable. The event was extremely well-organized and security was tight. Some readers and fans were in tears as they met Ms. Washington. “I watch her episodes of “Scandal” every night, “cried Soraya Randolph, 14, as she was ushered to the table for a photograph with the star.

Right after the book signing, Ms. Washington appeared in the Kips Bay auditorium next door and spoke with the audience. While guests waited for her to arrive, they were thoroughly entertained by Kips Bay’ Club’s talented teens who put on quite a show. A Chick-fil-a lunch was also served.

Kerry Washington talked about her encounters with water, and the importance of her accomplishments which included learning to swim in deep water at a young age at a pool in this same Kips Bay building. “I used to also swim across the lake,” Kerry recalled. “These experiences showed me how to tackle some of the challenges in my life. We can do things, especially those of us from the Bronx, “ she said confidently. “We are all capable of freeing ourselves from the things that bring us down.” She introduced her proud parents, Earl and Valerie Washington, to enthusiastic applause.

Her 309-page memoir is inspirational and easy-to-read; and Washington actually read the audio version of her book herself.

According to a quote from Isabel Wilkerson, author of “Cast,” the book “[is] “An exquisitely moving story of grace and wisdom, Kerry Washington takes us along her hard-won transformation from a sheltered young girl growing up in the Bronx, to a brilliant actor who would portray one of the most iconic roles in television. And all the while, she shines a light on the acting world, the traumas and triumphs of womanhood and the true, full meaning of family. A gift and a revelation.”

In this remarkably written memoir, Kerry Washington answers questions about herself and her life, discussing her childhood life in the Bronx. She goes into details about her working experiences while filming “Scandal “and shares details of her special lunch “with Former First Lady Michelle Obama on the famous balcony. Kerry Washington is also scheduled to receive a Hollywood Star. It’s a tell all that’s a page-turner from beginning to end. Read it and see!

