NAN recently held a celebration in honor of Rev. Al Sharpton’s 69th birthday, replete with songs, a praise dancer, and a cake presented by the Hon. Adriano Espaillat. Those present to wish the reverend a great day included citywide elected officials, clergy, family, and friends. A highlight of the event was a special message from his grandson.
