On your mark, get set…throw on your poncho, and go! In the midst of heavy rains, this past Saturday marked the 9th annual East New York 5K Walk/Run. The event brought out hundreds of runners of all ages, shapes and sizes.

“This is the best of East New York,” said Councilmember Charles Barron, who participated in the race. “We are out here to get our health together and to say to the world, city, and state that East New York is on the rise.”

Barron, 73, was also celebrating his birthday at this year’s starting line. The runners eagerly sang him “Happy Birthday.”

East New York Restoration sponsored the community event. The group handed out ponchos, blasted music, gave people pre-race snacks, and provided water for runners. At least 405 men, women, and children registered for the race.

Ariama C. Long photos

Before the race, everyone warmed up together as a large group with a series of stretches and dances. The route for the race began at Gateway Mall’s park and then branched into the neighborhood, all the way to Stanley Avenue and back.

The first female finisher was Neema Rowe, 30, with the BedStuy Flyers team, and the first male finisher was Nick Ruiz, 29, with the 3rd Leg Track Club. Both had the honor of breaking the winner’s tape in under 30 minutes. Meanwhile, other runners took up to two hours to complete the 3-mile race in the punishing rain.

Ariama C. Long is a Report for America corps member and writes about politics for the Amsterdam News. Your donation to match our RFA grant helps keep her writing stories like this one; please consider making a tax-deductible gift of any amount today by visiting https://bit.ly/amnews1.

