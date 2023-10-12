In the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA Finals this past Sunday, the New York Liberty were looking strong against the Las Vegas Aces. Guard Marine Johannès made a couple of spectacular off-balance 3-pointers, helping the Liberty lead at the half. But it was a different Aces team that emerged after halftime, ruling the second half and coming away with the win 99–82. The Aces’ starting guard trio of Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young led the way, outscoring the Liberty’s starting guards 72–28.



“We didn’t do a great job of stopping them, obviously, but they’re great players,” said Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello. “Jackie, obviously, was making a lot of 3s. … Their movement got us out of position a little bit. Defense was critical for us, and they got the upper hand in this game. We know we can defend better.”



This is the Liberty’s first trip to the WNBA Finals since 2002, but Brondello, who coached the Phoenix Mercury from 2014–21, has more recent experience. The Mercury were 2014 WNBA Champions and made it to the Finals in 2021 despite having to play every round of the playoffs (the format was different). So Brondello knows the quest for a championship isn’t decided in a single game.



“[Our guards] had a little bit of a tough night; that’s not going to happen two games in a row,” said Brondello. “We’ll still put the ball in their hands, and we want them to be confident and do what they do. There are other ways. How can we help them get a little bit more open so they can get comfortable in making some shots?



“It’s a [best-of-five] series,” she added. “They took the first punch and now we have to respond.”



Prior to Game 1, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert met with the media. An obvious topic was the announcement that the WNBA has approved an expansion team in the Bay Area that is being led by ownership of the Golden State Warriors. It will commence play in 2025. “Now you’re seeing one of the most tangible signs of the strong momentum behind the WNBA,” said Engelbert. “The goal is to add a second one or a 14th team by 2025.”

Game 2 took place last night in Las Vegas. Game 3 is at Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon.

