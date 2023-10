The deadline is approaching for students to apply for the 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy. Students have until Oct. 31 to send in their applications.



The transformational program, which includes a four-day annual event in March at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, is designed to broaden career and personal development for a select group of 100 teens from Black and underrepresented communities across America.



Students looking to achieve their dreams can apply and, for the first time this year, be nominated for the program at www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. The application process opens Monday and runs through October. The 100 selected students will receive an all-expense-paid trip along with one parent or guardian to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience a combination of inspiration, education and fun at The Most Magical Place on Earth.



“We’re seeking the next generation of big dreamers to bring to Walt Disney World for the 17th year of this life-changing program,” said Disney Signature Experiences vice president Tracey D. Powell, who is also the program’s executive champion. “Any teen in your life who aspires to achieve their goals should apply. You never know where it could take them!”

The Disney Dreamers Academy introduces the teens to an array of new opportunities, such as sessions teaching valuable life tools, leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies.



Students attend in-depth workshops in a variety of disciplines aligned with their dreams. These workshops introduce the Disney Dreamers to diverse career paths within business, entertainment, and sciences, including career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company.



Over the years, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,500 students from across the country. Each year, graduates have gone on to become doctors, engineers, performing artists, entrepreneurs, Disney Cast Members and more, and some have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who followed them.

