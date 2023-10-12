October 12 is National Gumbo Day and with the cool weather in place for fall, it’s the perfect time to enjoy a warm bowl of this New Orleans delicacy.

Meat, shellfish, vegetables and stock are among the most common fixings to whip up this cuisine, but no matter how you prepare it, enjoying it with family and friends is what matters most.

Princess Tiana in “The Princess and the Frog” Credit: Disney

Disney has its own hand in making gumbo at Disneyland park in the New Orleans Square section. The area of the park also highlights the celebrated animated film The Princess and the Frog, which is set in New Orleans, where guests can eat at Tiana’s Palace. The Louisiana Bayou-themed restaurant offers Southern fare and celebrates the flavor of the “Big Easy.” One chef at the restaurant is now sharing a guest favorite with everyone.

Disney Chef Toby Hollis and Operations Manager Lindell Skinner

Disney Chef Toby Hollis and Operations Manager Lindell Skinner, New Orleans Square in Disneyland park, say gumbo is a staple meal at Tiana’s Palace while Toby says anyone can get in on the action and prepare this delicious dish.

“My New Orleans heritage and upbringing helped me decide which food items would best connect with our guests,” Lindell said.

With 20 years of experience as a culinary expert, Chef Toby says when making gumbo, it’s important to be intentional about each ingredient and its value.

“Striving for authenticity helped me realize how each ingredient impacts the overall dish,” he said.

The Disneyland Resort culinary team traveled to New Orleans as did Walt Disney Imagineering to help create Tiana’s Palace in the true, authentic spirit of New Orleans. Following the trip, the team emphasized the importance of authenticity and striving to mirror that spirit when preparing the House Gumbo dish.

Tiana’s Palace opens in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2023. Inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film “The Princess and the Frog,” the reimagined quick service restaurant serves authentic New Orleans flavors inspired by Tiana’s friends and adventures. While Tiana’s Palace is not a character dining location, guests may find Tiana in New Orleans Square. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort) Tiana’s Palace opens in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2023. Inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film “The Princess and the Frog,” the reimagined quick service restaurant serves authentic New Orleans flavors inspired by Tiana’s friends and adventures. While Tiana’s Palace is not a character dining location, guests may find Tiana in New Orleans Square. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

The House Gumbo recipe from Tiana’s Palace includes chicken thighs, chopped vegetables, and Louisiana-sourced andouille sausage and heirloom white rice. See the full recipe below.

