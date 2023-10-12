New York City Department of Education (DOE) released its 2023 test scores, showing some growth in the math and English language arts (ELA) scores of Black and brown students.

The test scores are based on student performance on state-determined cut scores. With the exception of 2020, which didn’t administer any tests because of the global pandemic, there’s usually been a wide racial disparity for Black and Latino students compared to white and Asian students in New York City scores for grades 3-8. It’s also important to note that the criteria for the test was adjusted this year, said education groups.

Over 75% of Asian American students and 70% of white students passed their math exams, while only 34% of Black students and 36% of Latino students passed. Similarly, 72% of Asian students and 70% of white students passed, compared to 40% of Black students and 39% of Latino students, said the city.

Between 2022 and 2023, the gap narrowed a bit. Black students increased their math scores by 13.8% in math and 4.5% in ELA, reducing the gap with white students by about 2% all around, said the city.

“We are elated to see strong growth under this administration’s first full school year. As a student I struggled with an undiagnosed disability, so I know firsthand how the right support at school can change a student’s trajectory. That’s why we introduced critical investments like dyslexia screenings, NYC Reads, and more to ensure students are provided with the tools needed to unlock their true potential,” said Mayor Eric Adams in a statement. “This is only the beginning.”

StudentsFirstNY Executive Director Crystal McQueen-Taylor said that the test scores were shocking and a clear indicator of the need for a new approach. She is definitely encouraged by Adams’ and Chancellor David Banks’ education plan.

“New York City Reads, which is informed by proven, research-backed strategies to give teachers dynamic new tools for their students, is an immensely promising step forward,” said McQueen-Taylor. “The curriculum’s renewed focus on building students’ decoding skills, in particular, will support English language learners and students whose families have come to New York to seek asylum.”

Trineka Greer is the senior director of communications for EL Education (formerly Expeditionary Learning), which is an organization that implements the “culturally responsive” curriculum for the NYC Reads Initiative.

“We are committed to bridging the opportunity gap for all learners, and our students’ hard work is paying off. A growing body of evidence shows that the EL curriculum, school model, and services empower many Black and Latinx students nationally to achieve remarkable growth,” said Greer in a statement. “We disaggregate data with the districts we serve and with researchers testing our curriculum to ensure we can appropriately track our results by various demographic sectors. Those results show that some Black and Latinx students, among others like multilingual learners, are outperforming their state peers.”

She added that El Education is committed to making sure the curriculum works well for all students, including kids from marginalized backgrounds.

Ariama C. Long is a Report for America corps member and writes about politics for the Amsterdam News. Your donation to match our RFA grant helps keep her writing stories like this one; please consider making a tax-deductible gift of any amount today by visiting https://bit.ly/amnews1.

Like this: Like Loading...