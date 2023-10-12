Earnest Flowers III, 52, is owner and operator of Earnest Foods (123-01 Merrick Blvd. in Queens), a Black-owned all-natural grocery store that carries more than 40 minority- and locally owned products.

Flowers’s grocery store focuses on organic and natural foods, as well as premium dry goods, plants, bath and body items, and vitamins and supplements. They proudly sell Black-owned beverage brands, baked goods, health and beauty aids, honey, ice cream, and sauces, among other items, said Flowers. The store also supports a Black-run farm upstate.

Originally from Connecticut, Flowers’s family moved to Jamaica, Queens when he was in the first grade. He grew up with his two younger brothers, his father who was a minister, and his mother who was a nurse’s aide. He said he was inspired by the cuisines of both his southern and Jamaican heritage, but it was the small-business owners in the community whom he latched onto.

“I was always interested in it—fascinated with the process of moving food and food products from farms and entities into our neighborhoods,” said Flowers. “I was always concerned that our neighborhood didn’t have the same quality that I saw in other neighborhoods.”

As a young adult, he received a degree in economics from Oakwood University and an MBA from St. John’s University. After his education, Flowers began a life of public service as the former small business director for Senator Leroy Comrie. During that time, he tried to get healthy brand companies like Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods to move into southeast Queens. After several unsuccessful attempts, Flowers decided to open his own store in 2021.

Flowers also has a history of community service, mentoring youth, supporting local civic associations and other community organizations, and working with elected officials.

He hopes to expand his business in the future into primarily Black and brown neighborhoods in the other boroughs, and serve food deserts on Long Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. His goal is to build social capital while supporting the community through economic empowerment and sustainable solutions that will lift all members of society.

Funny enough, he said he has considered opening a flower shop because of his name, but it’s a tricky business.

