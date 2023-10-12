Rebirth of a new nation: Major changes are occurring within the perimeter of the borders of the USA, and globally, and folks are in position to strike out, on their own and in groups, to take over as the Solar new moon in Libra at 21 degrees ushers in a new leaf. All forms of relationships, business, personal affairs, banking, infrastructure, and organizations are being challenged to apply the agenda in a forward-motion progress or call it quits. October is the trailer sneak-peak of 2024, and 2020 was the foundation to the spinoff of what’s to come in 2024 in a grandmotherly, grandfatherly, extraordinary-fashioned way. 2024 is a numerical 8 universal year that prompts business, health, death, rebirth, transformation, separation, power moves, and a date with destiny, like in the movie “Soul.” “You and I possess within ourselves at every moment of our lives, under all circumstances, the power to transform the quality of our lives.” — Werner Erhard

Capricorn: When the wheels and the ball get rolling, moving, and shaking up things in your life, it’s to move forward. “Push it” to the limit, as Rick Ross said in his songs. Past relationships will surface for which you already ran out of patience. This is an evolving cycle week of a new you, with concepts, projects, and alliances forming together. Hit a glam-slam this week as you align yourself with folks of a higher caliber than you. In the days leading up to October 19, it’s about elevation and how hungry you are to follow up on your dream.

Aquarius: When something falls apart or is not working out the way you need it to work, it’s time to rebuild your reputation or change up. Check where you are emotionally in areas of the heart. To reach higher levels, there are certain things you can no longer do or accept. When you are on a plane during takeoff, accelerating into a higher altitude, the wings appear as a guide to escort the plane to its destination. The same applies to you. From October 12 around 8:22 p.m. until October 15 around 7 a.m., what are you willing to change about yourself or the way you operate to see different results?

Pisces: Flow with change just as the wind blows and water flows. There’s a stubborn funk in the midst of the flow, causing a knee-jerk reaction. It will stop you in your tracks to make you think of what you are doing with your life. Is this the life you want to live or are you living in a fairytale world? Remember that Neptune in Pisces is in retrograde from June 30 through December 6, 2023. From October 15 around 7:04 a.m. until October 17 at 3:36 p.m., when Neptune stations direct, its waterfall effects hit you as if you are at the bank and the bank cannot cash your check due to funds being depleted. What are you to do?

Aries: Do something shockingly new and grand during the solar eclipse new moon in Libra at 21 degrees—go for it. Jump off the porch, boat, plantation, bandwagon: You name it. You are making your mark on a global scale, with the north node in Aries and south node in Libra from July 17, 2023, to January 11, 2025. You have everything to gain, so what if someone said no? That’s the way of the universe, preparing you for another opportunity or time to sharpen your skills. From October 17 around 3:36 p.m. until 9 p.m. on October 19, get your mind in the game with a player and boss mindset, like in the game Monopoly.

Taurus: An opportunity will come to you that’s been a passion of yours to do. A decision has to be made. Physically, mentally, spiritually, take the initiative to change the course or the direction of your life. Do what’s in your heart. Think of the grand elevation taking place to accelerate you to the next level. Be cautious of the people you associate with and the environments you enter. Old and new folks will test your patience; in your relationships, don’t fold, stay true to yourself. In the days leading up to October 19, you are your greatest investment.

Gemini: “What are you doing over there?” some folks will say. “That is not your normal kind of crowd.” Who cares what people say about you being in unique different crowds, interested in certain subjects? You do you. Investigate and use everything you learn as an experience to receive feedback for wisdom. The universe is a test tube of resources until you find your niche of what works for you. When you do find your niche, develop it. From October 12 around 8:22 p.m. until October 15 around 7 a.m., take a leap of faith as faith is on your side.

Cancer: What a huge commitment, to follow your self-worth. This cycle week, it’s time to showcase your service and products, upgrade your reputation, and apply your charm. Yes, you have a magnetic nurturing charm about you that will attract people to you. Be honest in your due diligence as you begin a new phase in your life. October is a month to rebrand yourself, connect with others, and attend programs in your soul to do. From October 15 around 7:04 a.m. until October 17 at 3:36 p.m., it’s all or nothing at this point, rather than lose your mind like in DMX’s “Party Up” song.

Leo: An exceptional week with a twist and turn of change in your productivity and a sudden “it’s raining diamonds.” There is a spiritual force walking with you, showing you hints and clues about what’s to come. Depending on your state of mind, the characters can play out in low/high vibrations. The point is to be aware of certain patterns, sequences, signs, and messages popping up for you. A déjà vu experience will occur, sending electromagnetic pulse waves through your body. From October 17 around 3:36 p.m. until 9 p.m. on October 19, use your six senses to comprehend.

Virgo: Secrets of all types are hovering over you. It can be a secret affair, secret admirer, secret of yours; a rendezvous, a revelation of something coming to fruition. The title of the Xscape song “Secret” is the vibe until you see it or reality hits. The experience is a surprise and allows your intuition to guide you. In the meantime, create your brick and mortar on the foundation you are building. In the days leading up to October 19, working and operating in silence is key; only the selected people will be involved.

Libra: Is it an amazing coincidence how opportunities and things are landing in your lap? You are on a serious mission, like an entrepreneur on steroids delegating tasks. You have no time for distractions. Double-check your accounts, inventory, invoices, schedules, and check your email, voicemails, and other business matters. It’s a cycle to organize, as if you have an auditor coming to audit you. From October 12 around 8:22 p.m. until October 15 around 7 a.m., check your attitude this week because your patience is low due to high demands.

Scorpio: It’s a toss-up cycle, where it feels like personal and business relationships are coming at you, full of holes and lopsided. In the moment before proceeding, gather up the facts, figures, and leads, because you are at a standstill to receive the 411. You are planning a grand investment or taking a leap of faith in something close to your heart. It’s a cycle week to allow certain matters to transform, die, and give birth, to give you more meaning of self and things occurring within your environment. From October 15 around 7:04 a.m. until October 17 at 3:36 p.m., the messages become clear when you take time to be still as the movie plays out.

Sagittarius: Slow and in moderation is the theme, just as you allow food to digest. October has a significant message for you. Listen carefully to the conversations you engage in and what the universe is showing you in your daily activities. What passion of your creativity has been lying dormant or stagnant due to personal obligations? From October 17 around 3:36 p.m. until 9 p.m. on October 19, now is a time to set a foundation, or make a blueprint to head in a new direction to build on your dream profession or occupation.

