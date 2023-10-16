Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., awarded $3 million to The Fortune Society, an organization that supports reentry and alternative-to-incarceration services, to create a network of Court Navigators that will support New Yorkers with deeply entrenched needs.

Court Navigators from The Fortune Society will build trusting relationships with individuals arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court who may have a mental illness or substance use disorder. The aim of these upfront investments is to reach those involved in the criminal justice system at the earliest possible moment to address the underlying drivers of crime and violence and reduce recidivism. Consistent with similar programs successfully funded by the Office and as outlined in the solicitation process, engagement will be voluntary. The program is separate from any existing court-mandated programming and provides a new layer of supplement support to individuals who are often released to the community without any services.

The announcement follows a $6 million award to The Bridge to create a network of Neighborhood Navigators, which will prioritize individuals spending significant time on the street in Manhattan and brings the Office’s mental health investments to a total of $9 million.

“Through these investments we are creating a continuum of care for Manhattanites struggling with mental health or substance use disorders that will create lasting public safety,” said Bragg. “The best way to address the root drivers of crime and violence is to connect people with the services they need to lead healthy and stable lives, including housing, healthcare and job opportunities. The Fortune Society has been deeply immersed in the fabric of New York City for decades with a proven track record of delivering successful reentry and alternative to incarceration services, and I could not be more thrilled that they will be leading this work.”

“This generous award from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing mission to support reentry, working further upstream in the criminal legal system. It will empower The Fortune Society to create a network of Court Navigators, individuals with lived experience, dedicated to forging crucial connections with persons released into the community from Manhattan Court. These individuals may be grappling with food and/or housing insecurity, mental illness or substance use disorders, and will be offered voluntary services to meet those needs,” said Stanley Richards, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of The Fortune Society. “This investment reflects a visionary approach to address the underlying drivers of crime and violence at their root, aiming to reduce recidivism and create a safer, more supportive community. We are grateful for District Attorney Bragg’s commitment to creating a continuum of care for Manhattanites facing a host of immediate and long-term needs. Together with our court and community partners, we are dedicated to making a meaningful impact, helping individuals lead healthier, more stable lives.”

The Fortune Society will staff Manhattan Criminal Court arraignment parts with navigators seven days a week during the court’s operating hours from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Working with community groups, service providers and court system partners, Court Navigators will rapidly engage individuals at an early intercept of the criminal justice system, build relationships and trust, and eventually connect them with long-term services, such as behavioral health treatment or supportive housing.

The Fortune Society will leverage its deep experience operating alternative-to-incarceration programming and other services for justice-involved individuals to employ, train, and support Court Navigators with relevant lived experience such as prior criminal justice system involvement, history of behavioral health needs, or housing insecurity. The Manhattan D.A.’s Office is providing this award after a competitive solicitation process through its Criminal Justice Investment Initiative (“CJII”), which was created with millions of dollars seized from major banks in the course of criminal investigations.

“I applaud the continued commitment of D.A. Alvin Bragg to equity, fairness, empowerment and prevention in the administration of justice,” said Senator Cordell Cleare. “The concept of Court Navigators is a unique and progressive one, and is designed to ensure that the underlying causes of crime are substantially addressed, giving individuals a chance to grow, learn and prosper. The entire Criminal Justice Investment Initiative continues to have my complete support!”

Like this: Like Loading...