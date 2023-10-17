IMPACCT Brooklyn, a nonprofit committed to helping residents and small businesses build and sustain flourishing communities, and Ring, an Amazon company, announced a collaboration to help keep small businesses in Central Brooklyn more secure.

Ring is making a donation of 200 Ring device bundles (including Ring Alarm Kit, Ring Stick Up Cams, and an Alarm Glass Break Sensor) to small businesses in need. Ring will cover the installation cost associated with the donated devices as well as a Ring Protect Basic subscription for the life of the camera devices. Ring will also provide a one-year subscription trial for Ring Pro Protect Subscription for the Alarm Kit.

“Small businesses are a central part of every neighborhood and we are committed to empowering entrepreneurs by providing security solutions to help protect their businesses,” said Karla Torres, Head of Community Engagement at Amazon Devices & Services.

IMPACCT Brooklyn will distribute devices to new and existing Small Business Assistance Program clients and will evaluate additional eligibility for the future. Amazon also donated IMPACCT Brooklyn with a $20,000 donation.

“We’re very happy to thank Amazon and Ring for their collaboration with our community partners. When our businesses are safer, everyone benefits,” said Bernell Grier, Executive Director of IMPACCT Brooklyn. “We hope these Ring devices will provide business owners peace of mind that will help foster a positive business climate. Ultimately, collaborations like this help make our communities safer, and bring jobs and economic prosperity to Central Brooklyn.”

Assemblymember Stefani Zinerman praised the collaboration in an effort to help small businesses in her district with security.

“The 56th Assembly District is home to vibrant commercial corridors and dedicated merchants who work hard to provide quality goods and services to our residents,” said Zinerman. “We know that small businesses thrive in a clean and safe environment, which makes Amazon’s investment in Ring Devices to Central Brooklyn businesses an invaluable asset.”

IMPACCT Brooklyn works with educators and local business mentors to launch workshops such as the Rolling Up the Gates/Project Restart. Through a range of informative courses, this program helps get small businesses off the ground and continue to thrive. Learn more about our Small Business Assistance Programs here.

