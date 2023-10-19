Last season, after leading the Fordham Rams men’s basketball team to a 25-8 campaign, including a 12-6 record in the Atlantic 10 Conference, then-first-year head coach Keith Urgo signed a long-term contract extension with the university to continue leading the program. The contract for the 43-year-old native of Washington, D.C., who was named the 2023 Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year, has been extended through the 2027–28 season.

Urgo came to Fordham from Penn State, where he was the associate head coach for the 2021–22 season.

At the Atlantic 10’s annual men’s basketball media day, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, explained his mindset as he looks to level up after a successful rookie year.

“Well, because of the contract extension, no, I don’t feel pressure,” he said to laughter from the assembled reporters. “…there’s no pressure, honestly. You know, we put in a lot of work. We have a tremendous staff. We have great young kids [who] are working as hard as they can.

“And for us, it’s just to continue to try to get better each and every day; build young men. I think our staff and our institution have done a tremendous job [of] bringing in the right student-athletes [who] are working, again, every day to become the best team they can be by the end of the year. That’s our goal, whatever that is.

“Last year, the best team we could be was playing in the semifinals (of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament). That remains to be seen, right? For us, it’s just trying to show up and get 1% better each and every day. If we continue to do that, I think we’re gonna like the outcome come March.”

Urgo discussed his roster, which lost guard Darius Quisenberry, the Rams’ leading scorer, as a graduate student last season and Second Team All-Atlantic 10 performer. Quisenberry is continuing his basketball career playing professionally in the Netherlands.

“Guys like Angel Montas coming off an injury can play multiple positions,” said Urgo. ”Transfer Josh Rivera out of Lafayette—really explosive power forward. Will Richardson, as a sophomore, has the opportunity to take another step and become an all-conference player. Abdou Tsimbila has been working as hard as I’ve ever seen him work. He’s healthy again, playing off of both legs and really making an impact.

“Young guys like Romad Dean had a tremendous summer. The light switched on for him—his level of effort and energy. Elijah Gray at 6’8, 6’9—his ability to put it on the floor, you know, grab it off the rim and push it in transition. Noah Best, who’s a red-shirt freshman, really coming along with his long length, great at the top of a press.

“Transfers like Japhet Medor, who arguably could be one of the fastest guys I’ve ever had on the court.

“We got a lot of versatility, guys who could switch on defense and get out and transition, so it should be exciting.”

