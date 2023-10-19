As Fordham University women’s soccer takes on its final conference games of the season, the goal of earning a spot in the Atlantic 10 playoffs is urgent for senior Serena Mensah. “My class hasn’t been able to experience going to [the playoffs], so it would be a great opportunity,” she said.



Mensah, a biological sciences major, selected Fordham for college because she appreciated the dynamic on the soccer team. She also loves the beautiful campus and its proximity to Manhattan. “I visited other schools and they had nice academics and a nice campus, but Fordham and the kind of people they had on the team made it a program I wanted to be a part of and create a legacy,” she said.



Being a student-athlete while majoring in a demanding STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field has caused her to fine-tune her time management skills, but she’s grateful she’s been to pursue two things she loves. “My ambition and the drive that I have is what motivated me to stay on track with my schoolwork while being a student-athlete,” said Mensah.



Her long-term goal is to attend medical school and become a neonatologist, but she is leaning toward taking her fifth year of eligibility (granted by the NCAA to all student-athletes who were in school during the 2020–21 academic year) and utilizing that to pursue a master’s degree in public health.



Fordham is currently 4-8-4 after a 2-1 loss to Saint Joseph’s on Senior Day on Sunday. Mensah said the team had high hopes heading into the season. After a disappointing period, the team gained fresh inspiration. Early in the season, Mensah was waiting patiently to see time at goal and giving her utmost in practice and from the sidelines.



“Once I had my opportunity, I knew that I needed to capitalize on it,” she said. “I wanted to have the ability to impact the team in a positive way. I’m grateful to have done so. It also plays into how supportive and positive my goalkeeper coach Dave has instilled in me and my other training partner.”



Mensah became a goalkeeper right from her days in youth soccer. She initially played on a boys’ team. Since no one was sharing the ball with her, she decided to become the goalkeeper and realized she was drawn to that position.



Fordham takes on VCU tonight and finishes Atlantic 10 play at home on Sunday versus University of Massachusetts Amherst.

