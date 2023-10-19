Currently 5–0 in City University of New York Athletic Conference (CUNYAC) play, the women’s volleyball team at John Jay College of Criminal Justice is poised for a shot at a trip to the NCAA Division III Women’s College Volleyball Tournament later this year. Much credit can be given to sophomore Josanne Lewis, an outside hitter who joined the Bloodhounds this year after leading Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) to its first CUNYAC championship in 16 years.



“I came in with a mindset of winning. I think I brought that to my team. I have the mindset of working hard and achieving what you work for,” said Lewis, who last year was named CUNYAC Community College Player of the Year and has already earned CUNYAC Player of the Week honors at John Jay. The Bloodhounds have enjoyed an unprecedented winning streak.



As a student, Lewis is thriving in John Jay’s psychology program and particularly appreciates the inclusion of forensics. “I love the school,” she said. “Someday, I want to play at a higher level. That’s my goal. For right now, I think I’m where I should be.”



Lewis said she brings a winning mindset to John Jay. “We want to win and be the best,” she said. “I’m the type of player where I’m determined and I’m always going to push hard. I always push myself whether it’s practice or competition. I find people around me wanting to do what I’m doing. That gives people motivation. … On this team, everyone wants to work hard.”



Among her goals is representing her home country of Antigua in the Olympics. Over the summer, she traveled with the national team to compete in two beach volleyball tournaments with impressive results. During college season, she remains with her collegiate team, but she has an international tournament on her schedule for 2024 in the hopes of qualifying Antigua for next summer’s Olympics. “That’s always my goal; I like to win,” she said.



She promises that she will elevate her game even more if given the chance. While she’s loving the curriculum at John Jay, she is open to Division I and II opportunities because her ultimate goal is to play volleyball professionally.



Right now, her sights are set on a CUNYAC championship for the Bloodhounds. “Everyone’s happy, hardworking and motivated to win every single game,” she said. “Everyone’s on the same page.”

Like this: Like Loading...