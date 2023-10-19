Rebirth of A New Nation: Pluto in Capricorn stations direct from a nice run that started on May 1, 2023 when Pluto previewed—in the sign of Aquarius at 0 degrees from May 1, 2023 until June 11, 2023— what’s to come in 2025. For the remainder of the retrograde on June 11, 2023, Pluto transited back into Capricorn until October 10 at 27 degrees. Now, since Pluto in Capricorn is stationed directly at 27 degrees, this is “The big payback,” as James Brown said in his song, before Pluto fully moves into Aquarius. I will sit it there and let you, the people, put the pieces of the puzzle together. Hint: Investigate the U.S.’ natal chart. “I don’t like to call it revenge. Returning the favor sounds much better.” Author Unknown



Capricorn: Being grounded in silence is key while the 411 is en route on the way to you. The focus is on partnerships, legal transactions, contracts, scheduling time in solitude, and listening before responding. Pour into you. You are the investment and prize; as tough lessons and experiences occur, it’s all for your growth to strengthen up from within and know how to assess the situation. The resources you need will fall right in your lap and a little patience is required. From October 19 around 9:55 p.m. until October 22 around 2:00 a.m., it’s a cycle to build on your dreams and terminate/let go of anything that doesn’t bring you value.

Aquarius: When you feel overwhelmed emotionally, physically, and spiritually, you are drained. Mentally check yourself as you review what is on your plate. What can you delegate to relieve some weight off you? Decide what you need to do that allows you to operate in your gifts and in what you do best. Revelations of all sorts are coming to you; no need to gossip, you received the message and now the movie will follow suit. From October 22 around 2:06 am until October 24 around 4:00 a.m., focus on the things that build your self-esteem to become more confident in all aspects of your life.

Pisces: It’s all personal/ business relationships, home, finance, responsibility, and everyone calling on you to help. Wait, take a deep sigh, yes you are being pulled, and are questioning why you are doing the things you do. Do not leave things up in the air in the wind, just cruising away until they blow far away. Handle your business and respond back within two days, not a week. It’s a cycle to nourish your temple from head to toe and take a minute to yourself. A vacation is overdue so start planning one. From October 24 around 4:33 a.m. until October 26 around 5 a.m., wise women and men will advise you, so listen carefully.

Aries: Finances are looking bright and promising for the time being towards the end of the month. Keep applying the necessary footwork while moving across the board. The song “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now” by McFadden & Whitehead is your theme. Mentally and physically, get ready like a step routine where everyone is in coordination. It’s a cycle to ask what you need and want. Disregard gossip if you didn’t see or hear it with your own ears and eyes. In the days leading up to October 26 around 6:02 a.m. leave no time for distractions, just steady movement towards your progress.

Taurus: Everybody wants a slice of the pie/cake. What folks don’t innerstand is that it takes a special kind of ingredient for a delightful taste, and presentation to make it stick. As time goes on things don’t last, they transform, enhancing and improving on what already is established. There’s a burning desire to follow your passion and not everyone can go with you. Allow bygones to be bygones. You learned what you needed to learn. From October 19 around 9:55 p.m. until October 22 around 2:00 a.m. the things you do in private within the four walls of your home are not for the public to know, and what you make public is like the song “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get” by The Dramatics—except you don’t need to be dramatic.

Gemini: All right Gemini, pulling your bra straps up, tightening your bootstraps, belting your hips and undergarments is required like in the old-school days. Yes, roll up those sleeves, you came to play this week, leaving nothing on the table or floor, all business is handled. Follow your first thought when planning, making boss moves with the bosses, and yes, show off your skillset. From October 22 around 2:06 am until October 24 around 4:00 a.m., you have bases loaded, grace upon you assisting you to walk your team home and advance the company in a higher position. It can be your company or what you are investing in.

Cancer: Well Cancer, change is inevitable for your growth, and you are on a new accord. When things are new, you learn the operation of the functions or at least try them out. As evolution progresses, so do the people transitioning into the new, just like learning how to walk, skip, hop, jump, drive etc. Let go of those old habits that fit a certain timeline in your life. This is a new timeline consisting of new alliances, places, and things to do and learn. From October 24 around 4:33 a.m. until October 26 around 5 a.m., you have been nurtured long enough. It’s time to get off the breast milk and nurture yourself with all the tools and resources you gained from being nurtured.

Leo: The lion is the King/Queen of the jungle that will protect its cubs at all costs and rise every day with the sun. The song “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins is the feeling you know something huge is incoming. You will receive a weird tug, nudge, jerk, sudden emotions, or behavior change, demanding of the universe why things are happening in such a way. Then the universe answers your call, guiding you to a location, an incoming phone call, a conversation, a sign, etc to show you. In the days leading up to October 26 around 6:02 a.m., take note, listen, and have patience. Do not get stuck into something that feels like a familiar pattern.

Virgo: The universe is showing up for you in the darndest way, especially on the mental and emotional plane. You can feel great one moment then sad wondering what’s going on with you. That is the universe’s way of getting your attention. Remember you are experiencing life, and you may feel like you are in the matrix on some days at a certain time. All depends on what the universe needs to reveal to you. From October 19 around 9:55 p.m. until October 22 around 2:00 a.m., this cycle week keep applying yourself as your rewards are soon to be redeemed.

Libra: Make the change, like in Michael Jackson’s song “Man in the Mirror.” Libra, you got this, just as you brought that cool breeze to inform the people summer has ended. A new leaf is turning as the tree leaves are transforming, preparing for rebirth. What decision or adjustments do you need to make for your rebirth? You can decide to switch gears. You choose what gear to accelerate to your route leading you to a destination. From October 22 around 2:06 am until October 24 around 4:00 a.m., the route is the preparation, and what you will experience are your tools and resources to advance yourself.

Scorpio: Who said you couldn’t do it? You are like the little engine that could and did accomplish the task at hand. Although certain missions are delayed, it’s undeniable that you needed the intel before proceeding to the next level. This cycle week, lay it on thick, heavy, hot, lukewarm, cold, just right, because folks can relate to certain stages in their life when things happen for them. From October 24 around 4:33 a.m. until October 26 around 5 a.m., setbacks prepare you for what you are about to experience like an airplane takeoff. Before the airplane takeoff there is slow motion, preparation, and progress and then lights, camera, action.

Sagittarius: Sag it’s about time the newsflash begins to broadcast. This week feels like that Kanye West and Rihanna song “All of the Lights”. Things are heating up and people are showing their true colors. You have been receiving clues since January 2023 then in July until now. Wow what a puzzle you have been piecing together. Days leading up to October 26 around 6:02 a.m., now you have the facts, figures, data to make it a finished project or create a story. Folks will show their appreciation.

Like this: Like Loading...