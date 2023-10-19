New York is a city of immigrants. Indeed, we would not be a global center of culture, trade, healthcare, and education without the melting pot of communities that defines our city. At a time when the number of migrants and refugees coming here is growing, we must see this not as a burden, but as an opportunity to strengthen our city for the benefit of all. We must resolutely reject the racism, xenophobia, and division that many anti-immigrant voices seek to sow and instead build solidarity among all families in New York who are building their lives here—no matter when or from where they came.

Today, migrants are coming to New York for many complex and often interrelated reasons. This includes ongoing economic and political turmoil in Central and South America (driven in part by decades of U.S. interventionism); environmental catastrophes. including recent earthquakes and the impact of climate change; and violence linked to gangs, poverty, and desperation. The situation in New York has been complicated by the egregious and inhumane treatment of migrants by rightwing governors in other states, including Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, who have been busing migrant families to sanctuary cities like NYC as a political stunt.

Blaming immigrants for a country’s social and economic ills is a tale as old as time. Immigrants are accused of “stealing our jobs,” of causing crime, and of straining our social safety net. Yet these assumptions are simply untrue. Numerous studies have found that undocumented immigrants are significantly less likely to be arrested for violent crimes than U.S. citizens. On average, immigrants contribute more in taxes than they get back in the form of public benefits—a net positive for public services and safety net programs. And in terms of employment, immigrants are vital to the wellbeing of our economy, our food security, and our healthcare system.

Take healthcare, as an example. New York is presently facing an acute caregiver shortage after three years of an unprecedented public health crisis during which 20% of healthcare workers left the field. Ensuring that migrants are eligible for employment in the healthcare industry can go a long way to resolving labor shortages and improving care for vulnerable and elderly New Yorkers. In New York’s nursing home industry, over 40% of direct care workers are immigrants. In home healthcare, two-thirds are immigrants. Immigrants are a backbone of our healthcare system, and by providing the newest New Yorkers with the means to seek employment, we can improve care for all.

It is simply wrong to suggest, as Mayor Eric Adams has done, that migrants are a threat to New York’s future. We are a proud sanctuary city, and we have the responsibility to look after those who come here in search of a better life, eager to contribute to the community. From the days of Ellis Island, we have long been a city that has shown compassion to those new to this country.

And let us not forget that, like today’s migrant families, many of our own ancestors came to New York fleeing persecution, violence, and poverty. Except for those of us who are descendants of the Lenape people or of those who were taken to New York as slaves, we are all immigrants, in one form or another.

George Gresham is president of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the largest union of healthcare workers in the United States.

