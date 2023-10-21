Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson joined Dr. Mitchell Katz, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals (H+H), and other officials at Bronx Borough Hall to announce an over $6 million investment in the Bronx`s public health facilities. In the FY`24 budget, Borough President Gibson allocated 19% of her capital allocations to healthcare, with a majority of the funding going to upgrading equipment for five facilities in the Bronx operated by Health + Hospitals.

At the announcement, the Borough President highlighted the need to improve the borough`s health infrastructure and her administration`s ongoing partnership with NYC Health + Hospitals to ensure residents, regardless of their socioeconomic status or zip code, have access to quality care.

“For many in our borough and our city, our public health institutions are a critical lifeline providing around-the-clock care to our most vulnerable residents and families, regardless of their socioeconomic status or zip code,” said Gibson. “In our FY`24 budget, 19% of our capital allocations went to health, which was second only to our investment in education because we are serious about health equity and intentional in the work that we do to combat systemic disinvestment that has contributed to poor health outcomes for our residents and their families.

