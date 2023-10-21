Mayor Eric Adams announced “Halloween at Gracie Mansion 2023,” a two-day celebration that will transform the outdoor grounds of historic Gracie Mansion into a “haunted” Halloween-themed experience for a group of young New Yorkers. In addition to Halloween decorations, the event will offer guests the opportunity to trick-or-treat, greet costumed characters, and visit a corn maze and haunted cemetery.

Halloween at Gracie Mansion 2023” will take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023, and Sunday, October 29, 2023. The event — geared towards children between six and 10 years old — is expected to welcome between 1,200 and 1,500 guests to the lawn at Gracie Mansion each day to enjoy the Halloween festivities. Children are encouraged to wear costumes. Since launching in 2014, Gracie Mansion’s Halloween celebration has welcomed thousands of children for a safe and fun Halloween experience.

“I am confident that when we open ‘The People’s House,’ New Yorkers will finally believe me about the ghosts floating around here,” said Adams. “Halloween is a great opportunity for New Yorkers to spend time in their communities, and that’s why we are inviting our city’s residents to celebrate on the haunted — we mean historic — grounds of Gracie Mansion.”

To help all New Yorkers enjoy Halloween this year, Adams has set aside tickets for approximately 300 families in the New York City Department of Homeless Services shelter system and asylum seeking families. The remaining tickets will be free and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Members of the public can sign up for the ticket giveaway online right now.

Like this: Like Loading...