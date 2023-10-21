The number of domestic violence victims increased in 2022 by 8.5% in New York City and 8.7% in the rest of New York state when compared to 2019, according to an analysis by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men have experienced sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime.

“Domestic violence has a devastating effect on individuals and families, often causing permanent physical injury and emotional trauma,” DiNapoli said. “With increased numbers of domestic violence victims across the state over the past three years, it’s important to know how to get help and how to identify signs of trouble. State and local agencies also must redouble their efforts to make seeking help and receiving services as easy as possible for victims.”

In both New York City and the rest of the state, close to 70% of all domestic violence victims were hurt by their intimate partner, with 80% of intimate partner victims being female. Women were 54% of domestic homicide victims, a rate nearly five times greater than for non-domestic homicides. Victims of domestic homicide were more often Black than other racial or ethnic categories (41%, compared to 28% White and 22% Hispanic). These rates have remained relatively consistent over the past decade.

Need for Domestic Violence Services On the Rise

The number of calls received by domestic violence and sexual assault hotlines statewide increased by 28% from 2015 to 2019. During 2020 and 2021, State Domestic & Sexual Violence Hotline calls increased by 32% and calls to the New York City Domestic Violence Hotline grew 26%. Calls to other local domestic violence hotlines declined by 40% in 2020, resulting in an overall decrease in hotline calls. Admissions to domestic violence shelters rose between 2015 and 2019 by 8%, but declined 13% between 2019 and 2021, potentially due to barriers accessing services during the pandemic.

Every county in New York state has a domestic violence program that offers safe housing and other services to victims, including counseling, transportation, legal advocacy, mental health treatment, and other support, including public benefits and financial assistance.

