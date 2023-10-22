Have a FREE Halloween community event? Email our Digital Editor at josh.barker@amsterdamnews.com to have your event listed.

NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) is hosting “Trick or Streets” at various locations acorss the city through Oct. 31. NYC DOT partners with Open Streets, plazas, and other corridors on Halloween to add pedestrian space. Click here to see a full list of events.

Harlem Presents, Inc. is hosting HarlemWeen 2023 on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building located at 163 West 125th Street. There will be storytelling, a costume contest, a magic show by Jazzman “S” Magic and “Thriller” dance lessons with Michael Jackson Tribute Artist Joye “Moses” Harper. Admission is free.

Harlem Mothers SAVE is hosting its Annual Halloween Candy Bag Giveaway on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 306A West 128th Street. The free candy giveaway is for children ages 0-12 and will also feature games. Go to harlemmotherssave.org for more information.

Milani Rae Events is hosting “Harlem’s Fright Night on a Tuesday” for children on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 308 East 109th Street. The event will include a Tik Tok dance competition and prizes for the most creative costume. Go to @milaniraesevents on Instagram or call 917-213-5435 for more information

The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is hosting BAMBoo! on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Peter Jay Sharp Lobby and Lepercq Space located at 30 Lafayette Avenue. The free community Halloween celebration will feature music, games and arts and crafts. Go to bam.org for more information.

