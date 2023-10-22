The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is hosting the annual HarlemWeen family-friendly event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building located at 163 West 125th St. in Harlem.

There will be storytelling, costume and dance contests, a magic show by Jazzman “S” Magic and “Thriller” dance lessons with Michael Jackson tribute artist Joye “Moses” Harper. There will also be candy giveaways and free hot beverages. Admission is free.

For event updates, follow @PlazaEventsHarlem on Facebook and Instagram or visit go to ogs.ny.gov/plaza-events-harlem.

