Another day. Another celebrity memoir. The Associated Press reports that Serena Williams has secured a two-book deal with the Random House Publishing Group. Her first release from the deal will be an “intimate” memoir that will cover topics like her epic tennis career and her journey from childhood to her spot as a sports legend. Said Williams in a statement, “For so long, all I was focused on was winning, and I never sat down to look back and reflect on my life and career. I couldn’t be at a more perfect place to be able to take on such a personal intimate project, and there’s no one I would rather do it with than the team at Random House.”…….

Last year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin first recognized Oct. 17th as Missy Elliott Day in Virginia. The inaugural day included a renaming ceremony and parade in Portsmouth, Virginia to rename McLean Street as Missy Elliott Boulevard. And to celebrate the second Missy Elliott Day, the raptress announced a generous donation of $50,000 to the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority, reports WAVY. The contribution is aimed at assisting families who are confronting the threat of eviction. Very nice move Missy!….

The “Hope in Harmony: Awards Ceremony & Fundraiser Cocktail Party” on Oct. 9 at Sony Hall at the Paramount Hotel Times Square in the Big Apple, was a memorable evening of entertainment, elegance, and inspiration. Three-time Tony Award and Grammy nominee Joshua Henry was the evening’s host. There were performances by Broadway legends such as Brian Stokes Mitchell, Norm Lewis, Adrianne Warren and Shoshana Bean…….

Primary Wave Music and The Luther Vandross Estate are excited to announce the release of “Luther Vandross Classic Christmas,” a never-before-released three-track EP that features the soulful holiday tunes “At Christmas Time,” “May Christmas Bring You Happiness,” and a special bonus a cappella mix of “At Christmas Time.” The EP will be released on November 3. The song will also debut in this musical release, inspired by the luxury brand Waterford and chosen as the musical backdrop for their holiday campaign….

