The 125th Street Business Improvement District announced that the annual Harlem Holiday Lights Event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The event will kick off on 125th Street and Broadway at 6 p.m. The caravan of lights will make its way through Central Harlem.
This year’s grand marshals are New York State Youth Poet Laureate Stephanie Pacheo and HOPE Center for Harlem Executive Director Dr. Lena Greene.
Go to harlemlightitup.com for more information.
It is very goo to know what is going on. Now we just have to be aware of the gun battles in the streets.
Would like to attend…need some wholesome activities to lift up what is positive in our communities…spread cheer, joy and hope…
The very area of 125 that needs some light and holiday cheer isn’t getting any. Why? I’m speaking about 2nd Avenue to Madison Avenue. Second, Third, Lexington, Park and Madison avenues are neglected by businesses and the City. Can we share some holiday cheer with all denizens of Harlem including the tourists who frequent our Village of Harlem?
Stop building housing on 125 Street. Let it stay as our neighborhood shopping district. Lights originated from my childhood, growing up on 129 St.
I agree.
We are looking forward to honoring Barbara Askins and Iesha Sekou with our LED billboard truck at the parade this year! Look out for us!
I agree.
It a beautiful occasion and look out for Cm KRJ Float and she funded Bid 125
