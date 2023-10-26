The 125th Street Business Improvement District announced that the annual Harlem Holiday Lights Event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The event will kick off on 125th Street and Broadway at 6 p.m. The caravan of lights will make its way through Central Harlem.

This year’s grand marshals are New York State Youth Poet Laureate Stephanie Pacheo and HOPE Center for Harlem Executive Director Dr. Lena Greene.

Go to harlemlightitup.com for more information.

