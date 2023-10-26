Progress is often slow and methodical. However, for the Knicks, it was non-existent for seven years, viscerally and tangibly.

After making it to the Eastern Conference semifinals in the 2012-13 campaign, the franchise played seven seasons without another playoff appearance and nine before making it back to the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.

Expectations for what the Knicks will be and how far they can ascend should be relatively high but reserved as they began their 2023-24 regular season schedule last night at Madison Square Garden hosting the Boston Celtics, the slight favorite over the Milwaukee Bucks, among the sports gaming community to win the title.

The Knicks were 47-35, and fifth and the No. 5 seed in the East last season, but may face a more formidable path to the same or better regular season and postseason results. The enhancements to several teams in the conference, including the Bucks’ addition of Damian Lillard, the Celtics acquisitions of former Knick Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ pick-up of less heralded yet solid rotation pieces Max Strus and George Niang, strengthening already imposing teams.

The Knicks?

Their major augmentation is guard Donte DiVincenzo, who on the surface is a safety net if the Knicks ultimately trade guard Immanuel Quickley during the season. The fourth-year guard, who was the NBA’s runner-up last season for the Sixth Man of the Year award, and the team failed to reach an agreement for an extension on his rookie-scale contract by Monday’s 6 p.m. deadline. Therefore, Quickley will become an unrestricted free-agent at the end of this season.

He was a critically important piece to the Knicks’ success last season, averaging 14.9 points on 44.8% shooting, including 37% on 3-point attempts in 28.9 minutes. He also started 21 games, filling in for injured teammates.

The Knicks must see measurable growth from fifth-year guard/forward RJ Barrett in his offensive efficiency: He shot just 43.4% overall and 31% from behind the 3-point line, as well as on the defensive end, where he has regressed over the past two seasons.

Starting shooting guard Quentin Grimes also has to elevate his impact on a consistent basis. Now in his third year, the 23-year-old Grimes, who played 71 games a season ago, starting 66, has displayed the capacity to be a high-level two-way backcourt performer but must become more assertive to help the Knicks avert stagnation.

