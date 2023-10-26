Rebirth of A New Nation: It’s the final Lunar Eclipse, on October 28 in Taurus, at 5 degrees of the north/south nodes of Taurus and Scorpio of the eclipse axis transit that began on November 19, 2021. Breathe easy and move forward on your agenda. The moon is conjunct with Jupiter yet opposes Mars, Mercury and the Sun which brings an aggressive approach to doing things on impulse and profound transformation. Patience is required; ignore the distractions. Preserve your energy in things that “satisfy your soul” like Bob Marley mentions in his songs. “The end of something is better than its beginning. Patience is better than pride.” —Ecclesiastes 7:8

Capricorn: Proverbs 29:18 “Where there is no vision, the people perish.” Keep your vision alive and never give up on things you want to accomplish. Your thoughts create the vision. Take one of those new ideals or visions and make it a dream come true. As October is ending, reflect on what occurred in your life. The experience you encounter prepares you for the journey ahead. From October 28 around 7:44 a.m. until 11 a.m. on October 30, as you enter the month of November take time out to build on the vision to see it manifest into reality. “Whatever your mind can conceive and believe it can achieve.” Napoleon Hill

Aquarius: Matthew 7:7-11: “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you.” Ask the universe for the things you need and want. When you ask, you do your part and allow the information to come to you. The way of “how” it is going to arrive is not your concern. You apply the footwork that correlates with what you ask for. From October 30 around 11 a.m. until November 1 around 5 p.m., keep working on you and the daily tasks you need to get done. Every day is a new day to build on the foundation of our past, present, and future self.

Pisces: Proverbs 65: 9: “You visit the earth and water it, you greatly enrich it; the river of God is full of water; you provide the people with grain, for so you have prepared it.” Immerse yourself in water, listen to water, bathe in water, and get connected in water just as you were in your mother’s womb. Listen to the sounds of the voice mother nature is bestowing upon you. From October 24 around 4:33 a.m. until 5:45 a.m. on October 26, all the clues you need are right in front of you. Open your eyes to see and to receive and believe in miracles. You are a miracle.

Aries: Colossians 3:23-24: “Whatever ye do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance.” When you believe in the kind of work you do, you give it your all. The work you do starts from within and reflects the outside, which in return gains rewards. From October 26 around 6:02 a.m. until 7 a.m. on October 28, continue to apply focus and effort to reach higher heights of life, and watch the universal door open more. Some people can no longer travel with you when you elevate. New folks are waiting as you continue to grow.

Taurus: Philippians 4:6-7: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Change is part of evolution in you and throughout all living, breathing aspects of God-like form in life. The process is not hidden and through trust, faith from within one can become the God-like form. From October 28 around 7:44 a.m. until 11 a.m. on October 30, create the world you envision and the people that are for you will appear for the lesson and the experiences to assist in their rebirth of themselves.

Gemini: Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.” As you make plans to further your foundation, what you truly have a passion for is more gratifying to your soul. Love what you do and the people who come into your life, be it to teach, love, give, coach, or counsel, will assist you in fulfilling your dreams as you pour back into them with your gift. From October 30 around 11 a.m. until November 1 around 5 p.m., when it feels like all odds are against you, that’s the universe’s way to ensure you believe in yourself with courage, and the confidence to be brave and to follow your heart.

Cancer: Ecclesiastes 3:1-5: “To everything there is a season, A time for every purpose under heaven: A time to be born, And a time to die; A time to pluck what is planted; A time to kill, And a time to heal; A time to break down, And a time to build up; A time to weep, And a time to laugh, A time to mourn, And a time to dance; A time to cast away stones, And a time to gather stones; A time to embrace, And a time to refrain from embracing.” From October 24 around 4:33 a.m. until 5:45 a.m. on October 26 this is your season to make use of your talent. No one is stopping you.

Leo: Revelations 22:13-15: “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, The Beginning and the End.” As you allow certain things in your life to end to take on a new form in your life, the feeling and relief are like the Alpha and Omega. Now you can push forward with your agenda as you have been working delicately to see its physical form. From October 26 around 6:02 a.m. until 7 a.m. on October 28, wow what a creation to manifest that began in the mind and ends with a product or service. Make use of your mind as you do everything else.

Virgo: Luke 6:48: “He is like a man building a house, who dug deep and laid the foundation on the rock. And when a flood arose, the stream broke against that house and could not shake it, because it had been well built.” The foundation of your journey is this question: why do you do what you do? From October 28 around 7:44 a.m. until 11 a.m. on October 30, as you add on to what you are building, the more you are equipped to live with purpose and assist others on their journey.

Libra: James 1:17: “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” Change assists to further one’s growth whether you are in a comfortable or uncomfortable position. You can feel that change is near, and when its ready decisions are made. From October 30 around 11 a.m. until November 1 around 5 p.m., once the decision is made you just accept a new direction for your life, guiding you to a new destination and new alliance.

Scorpio: Hebrews 11:1: “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” The vision of the process is not always shown. Therefore, you continue to work through faith daily, taking steps before you can walk, run, skip, hop, and march to the sound of your beat. From October 24 around 4:33 a.m. until 5:45 a.m. on October 26, things will pay off handsomely all due to your focus and staying true to yourself and the quest you are on. Life is limitless in the things you can attain and build. Invest in what has been installed in you.

Sagittarius: Isiah 58:11 “I will always show you where to go. I’ll give you a full life in the emptiest of places––firm muscles, strong bones. You’ll be like a well-watered garden, a gurgling spring that never runs dry.” You have everything at your disposal to acquire knowledge and wisdom to equip you with the tools and resources needed on your journey during this lifetime. From October 26 around 6:02 a.m. until 7 a.m. on October 28, apply those tools and resources to make abundant use of your creative endeavors. More tools, resources, and people will come to aid you on your voyage. Keep the passion of your dreams lit.

