Rats deserting a sinking ship may not be the best metaphor for the coterie of Trump supporters now pleading guilty to interference in the 2020 Georgia election, but if you have a better one, let us know.

It seems that each day a former Trumpite, who stood by him in his attempt to overturn the victory of President Biden, is having second thoughts and copping whatever pleas possible to reduce their involvement in the fraudulent scheme.

On Tuesday, Jenna Ellis, who claimed she was part of the “elite strike force team” of attorneys involved in unfounded claims of election fraud, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings.

“If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post-election challenges,” a tearful Ellis told the judge. She was joined by two other noted lawyers, Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, also leaving the fold.

Ellis was sentenced to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution and compose a letter of apology to Georgia citizens.

Is this a harbinger—a sign that even more of those once loyal to Trump’s claims will cop pleas and abandon the former president?

We are not sure if Fani Willis, the DA of Fulton County, who obtained indictments for 19 defendants in the summer on racketeering and other charges, is cheering these latest desertions, but you can hear our roar of approval for these latest developments.

Now it remains to be seen if these Trump turncoats will live up to what several have said about testifying against their leader. Such testimony should go a long way toward getting the main instigator and king rat.

Like this: Like Loading...