The Ravi Coltrane Quintet, with trumpeter Jonathan Finlayson, pianist Luis Perdomo, bassist Robert Hurst, and drummer Mark Whitfield, Jr., will take a stand at the storied Village Vanguard (178 7th Avenue South) on October 24-29. Two sets each night at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

It’s difficult to believe Coltrane’s career spans more than 20 years—it seems like just yesterday, he was forging ahead as a youngster at the early Iridium jazz club, then on 65th Street. At that gig, he led a band that included drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts. He remains on a continuous voyage to move the music from straight-ahead to the outer limits of jazz—boundless skies. His tenor sax exerts a warm tone with deep moans and bright sounds filled with exciting improvisational journeys. Like his father, he is proficient on soprano saxophone, taking blues rhythms to fascinating riffs or moving ballads.

In late October 1961, John Coltrane led his quintet’s residency at the Village Vanguard, where they recorded the now-legendary album “Coltrane ‘Live’ at the Village Vanguard” (Impulse Records, 1962) that featured his main quartet of pianist McCoy Tyner, drummer Elvin Jones, and bassists Reggie Workman (this was his last recording with the group, being replaced by Jimmy Garrison, who debuted on this album), with guest Eric Dolphy on bass clarinet.

It has to be a special moment to play on the same stage with such revered musicians, especially when one of them was your father, which also applies to Whitfield, whose father is the famous guitarist Mark Whitfield.

For reservations, visit the website villagevanguard.com or call 212-255-4037.

The Alan Palmer Band, led by pianist and composer Alan Jay Palmer, will take audiences on an exciting expedition of jazz interpretation on October 28 at Sista’s Place (456 Nostrand Avenue) for two shows only.

The native of Washington, D.C., attended the University of Hartford’s Hartt School (now known as the Jackie McLean Institute of Jazz), where he studied piano with Jackie Byard and South African pianist Hotep Galeta. As a student, he was mentored by saxophonist and composer Jackie McLean. He also became McLean’s assistant in music history and jazz education. He taught McLean’s most popular course, “The Original Man and Music.” While he was still a senior, his mentor invited Palmer to join his quintet, leading Palmer to touring the world and recording his debut album with McLean, “Rhythm of the Earth.”

He has since come into his own as a leader of the Bad Alan Palmer (BAP) Trio and the New Soil big band. If you have yet to encounter his piano mastery, now is the time.

“Alan is a very talented composer. His piano style is fresh, yet you can hear his heroes Monk, Bud, and Ellington whispering in his ear,” said McLean.

For more information, call 718-398-1766.

Iconic saxophonist Lou—Popa Lou, Sweet Lou—Donaldson, who put the funk and blues in the alto saxophone with standards like “Alligator Boogaloo,” will celebrate his 97th birthday at Dizzy’s jazz club (60th Street and Broadway) on October 30 at 7 p.m.

NEA Jazz Master Donaldson has been spicing the jazz mix since the 1950s, through his formative years. After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, he returned home to Greensboro, N.C., where he resumed playing local night clubs while attending North Carolina A&T State University. As a saxophonist during the bebop era, like many, he was influenced by the great Charlie Parker. Upon his arrival in New York, he began working with such beboppers as Milt Jackson and Thelonious Monk.

From the very beginning, Donaldson was an influencer on the jazz scene with his sweet tone, infused with sho’nuff blues, soul, straight-ahead jazz, with tinges of his bebop era; “no hip hop or Kenny G tunes.” He refers to his sound as the “soul sax.”

While Donaldson has retired his alto sax, we can rely on him to offer some Papa Lou words of wisdom and maybe sing a few bars of “Whiskey Woman.” He will enjoy his celebration, sitting close to the stage as his spirited soul ignites the playing of organist Akiko Tsuruga, vocalist Champian Fulton, and surprise special guests as they salute him on his milestone 97th birthday (which is on November 1).

The band for the evening will include drummer Fukushi Tainaka, guitarist Peter Bernstein, and alto saxophonist Nick Hepton, plus a host of special guests.

For reservations and more info, visit jazz.org.

Like this: Like Loading...