Even though there are no federal or statewide races this year, New Yorkers should still be prepared to head to the polls on November 7 to vote for several important races throughout the city. Yes, this is an odd year, but it does not mean it’s a year “off” from politics. If you have not done so already, be sure to start making a voting plan for Election Day (or the days before you plan on voting early).

If you read this column, you know how I feel about the act of voting. It is not only a civic duty and a way to be active participants in our own democracy, it is also a way to honor our ancestors who fought, bled, and even died for Black Americans and all Americans to have equal access to the ballot. We should never take the process and privilege of voting for granted.

When you go to the polls for the November 7 election, your ballot will have candidates for your particular City Council race. All 51 City Council seats are on their respective ballots, due to redistricting. Some races are more competitive than others, but you can visit www.nyc.gov to find your electoral map.

If you live in the Bronx, Queens, or Staten Island, you will have the opportunity to choose your next district attorney (DA). The incumbents—Darcel Clark, Melinda Katz, and Michael McMahon, respectively—are all up for re-election since there are no term limits for district attorney offices in New York. I don’t think I have to reiterate just how important the role of a DA is for a borough. DAs bring justice to victims, help keep their respective boroughs safe, and prosecute high-level crimes.

Some judicial races will also be on your ballot. Have you done your research on the Civil Court judges on your ballot or the delegates to the judicial convention? If not, familiarize yourself with the candidates on your ballot at www.whosontheballot.org, an amazing resource for all things Election Day. You can literally type in your address, find your polling site (and your alternate polling station if you choose to vote early, which is available until November 5), see your ballot, and familiarize yourself with the two ballot proposals on which you will be asked to vote: 1) Removal of Small City School Districts from Special Constitutional Debt Limitation and 2) Extending Sewage Project Debt Exclusion from Debt Limit.

Be prepared for this important election season and be sure to tell family and friends Election Day is November 7. We are responsible for the health of our democracy.

Christina Greer, Ph.D., is an associate professor at Fordham University; author of “Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream”; co-host of the podcast FAQ-NYC and host of The Blackest Questions podcast at TheGrio’ and a 2023–24 Moynihan Public Scholars Fellow at CCNY.

