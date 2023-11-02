Rebirth of a New Nation: November seems like a flashback of events that took place in March and December of last year and in February of this year, giving you indications of what is numerically unfolding. More will occur throughout this year; the story is being revealed now and will continue to be revealed until you get hip to the game of life, or the U.S. style of life. The U.S birth number is four. Study the four numerical vibrations of its characteristics and personality, and there you will find familiarity with and similarity to four traits that also occur in your life. The game doesn’t change, just the player. “It’s not just enough to change the players. We’ve gotta change the game.” -Barack Obama

Capricorn: Your will to get things done is powerful this cycle week. Important obligations are coming, so keep abreast of your schedule. Organize, concentrate, handle family and personal affairs with ease. You have a sense of knowing what is forthcoming yet you do not wait for it to come; allow things to come to you. Do what’s in your best interest and relinquish what holds you back. From November 6 around 2:39 p.m. until November 9 around 2:45 a.m., consider this week a silent rebirth taking place within.

Aquarius: When you go with the flow as you flow with what you are doing, the pieces of what you are working on or seeking will fall into place. Take a moment to reflect on why you started, what you started, and where you are now. You can laugh at your experience and cry about some, yet everything is working out for your personal and professional growth. Pay your health a visit and check in on areas that have been bothering you. If nothing is bothering you, a little exercise helps with both your stamina and your attitude. In the days leading up to November 9 around 3:08 a.m., keep your foundation strong.

Pisces: The way you are navigating through your daily life is carefree—with a childlike mindset. Nothing to clutter your mind, just focusing on your end goal. You are wholeheartedly contemplating getting somewhere, and results will come in due time. Take it easy, as detours will come up to take you on a different route that allows you to have a different experience. When you do, it will give more meaning to what you are doing in your life. From November 1 around 5:30 p.m. until November 4 around 3 a.m., just breathe and “float on “like the song’s title by The Floaters.

Aries: An ending and new beginning is on the rise. Please do not resist, you’ve been fighting long enough and it’s time to give something or someone a chance—just as when folks take a chance on you, or you are taking a chance on something. Surrender to a higher version of yourself that you imagine being. When you do, all that other stuff will melt away like butter. Take control and know what you need and want. From November 4 around 3:21 a.m. until November 6 around 2:39 p.m., advice will come from wise women and men at its appointed time.

Taurus: Trust what you feel: your intuition has never led you off-track. When it comes to partnership, lovers, contracts, or legal affairs, be choosy yet firm in your decision. A form of revelation will confirm what you already know. No need to ask. Any outstanding obligations are approaching and know you will get what you earned. Stay on task this week and pay attention to certain details in conversation or signs the universe is showing you. From November 6 around 2:39 p.m. until November 9 around 2:45 a.m., be still, and what is for you will come to you.

Gemini: Marketing, promoting, and putting yourself out in the world more is part of your profession or the talents you possess. This is a cycle month of people helping you and you helping them. Know your limits and create boundaries. Boundaries assist in not stretching yourself too thin. Just know you will be very active, flirty, talkative, expressive, and uniquely you—a side most folks don’t see. In the days leading up to November 9 around 3:08 a.m., utilize tools and resources to get you where you need to go and get what you need. Exercise puts you in a good mood as well.

Cancer: What’s all that noise you’re making? Are you happy or upset about something? If so, use that energy to push you through the day/week with a positive attitude and a joyful spirit. November is a slow month due to the process of everything you need to know occurring in slow motion. Take your time, like Grandma Daisy or Uncle Earl driving. From November 1 around 5:30 p.m. until November 4 around 3 a.m., when you do, you receive the 411 like the birds chirping.

Leo: New beginnings require a new crowd of people aligning with your mission and vision. Not everyone can journey with you. As you meet certain folks, ask them the questions that are in your heart to ask. When you do, you will see similar stories playing out differently. Just know you are on the right path as the folks and resources showing up for you are in alignment. From November 4 around 3:21 a.m. until November 6 around 2:39 p.m., remember the foundation of before and after to see how far you have come; that includes you personally when you look back at pictures of you.

Virgo: You are brainstorming something this week to include in a course, class, or in your personal life to assist you and others on their journey. Be mindful of your health as your shoulder, back, ears, nose, throat may give you a little discomfort. Do some bends and stretches to help release stagnant energy. Any kind of finance that’s overdue or opportunities are within arm’s reach now. From November 6 around 2:39 p.m. until November 9 around 2:45 a.m., you choose the best option for you.

Libra: Do what you have to do to get where you need to go. Use your resources and everything you know, including the things in your possession. All types of hunches, clues, hints are hovering over you. You just need to be still and just like a bee it will begin to buzz around you before it lands on you. In the days leading up to November 9 around 3:08 a.m., partnerships, secrets, deja vu, and semi-legal affairs are unfolding in your lap. Stay focused on the end goal and remain calm.

Scorpio: Well, what seems like new information to you, you already heard from the grapevine. It’s just now catching up to you. November is a month of dreams coming true, public appearances, or other social media outlets. Be mindful of where you step, as November may seem clumsier than normal. It’s all divine as things manifest in the spiritual form before manifesting in the physical form. From November 1 around 5:30 p.m. until November 4 around 3 a.m., get ready for a new voyage. Stay packed and ready for when the time and opportunity arrive. The energy started around the end of October into November.

Sagittarius: The song “Got to be Real “By Cheryl Lynn is the deja vu experience for the first week of November, and again in the third week. Ask for what you need to know and need for personal or business matters. Going to see about something gives you more insight than not making that phone call or move to know. Just don’t overdo anything in November, but be gentle with yourself and others who cross your path. From November 4 around 3:21 a.m. until November 6 around 2:39 p.m., it’s a time to make self-adjustments to better yourself and to put yourself into different networks of people who can show you a different world. Be you.

