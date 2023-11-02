The New York City Marathon, arguably the most coalescing and diverse annual single-day sporting event in the world, returns on Sunday for its 52nd staging. The only year the marathon hasn’t been run since its inception in 1970 was 2012 in the aftermath of hurricane Sandy.



Past champions and hopefuls endeavoring to etch their names among some of the greatest distance runners of all time will line up at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island at the base of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the starting point for the 26.2 mile race, then traverse the arduous course through the five boroughs before ending in Central Park at 68th Street.



While defending men’s champion Evans Chebet had to withdraw, the field remains stacked with potential winners. Among them are 2021 New York Marathon titlist Albert Korir of Kenya, 17-time NCAA champion Edward Cheserek of Kenya making his marathon debut, American Elkanah Kibet, who was born in Kenya and competed collegiately at Auburn University, Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia, and Maru Teferi of Israel.



The women’s race will be equally loaded with a trio of Kenyans: 2022 NYC victor Sharon Lokedi, 2021 champion Peres Jepchirchir, and Brigid Kosgei, a five-time Abbott World Marathon Majors race winner which includes wins in London (2019, 2021) and Chicago (2018, 2019). They are all expected to be at or near the front in the race’s closing miles.

The wheelchair race will see five-time New York City Marathon champion, the USA’s Tatyana McFadden, and defending winner and fellow American Susannah Scaroni, battling on the women’s side.



Two-time New York City titlist, American Daniel Romanchuk, and last year’s first-place finisher Marcel Hug of Switzerland, who is the course record holder and five-time NYC champ, will be vying to add to their impressive list of victories.

