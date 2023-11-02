Big East Women’s Basketball Media Day began on a somber note as players, coaches, conference leadership and media mourned Tasha Butts, the former head coach at Georgetown, who died two days prior after a battle with breast cancer. Although she was named head coach just six months ago, she made a distinct impact on her team.

“Everyone had their own special, unique relationship with [Coach Tasha]; that is a blessing,” said graduate student forward Graceann Bennett. “We…also know what she would want us to be doing.”

Butts is the fourth former WNBA player to pass away in a little over a year (three from breast cancer and one from ovarian cancer), and her death spotlights the importance of Black women’s health and the need for awareness and healthcare access. Seton Hall coach Anthony Bozzella said his players will be prioritizing breast health awareness throughout the season.

“It’s about the awareness we raise,” said Bozzella. “For our Pink Day (a game dedicated to breast health), we’re buying things that go in the shower to remind us about self-exams.”

With the departure of Seton Hall scorers Lauren Park-Lane, who is spending her fifth year of eligibility at Mississippi State, and Sidney Cooks (graduation) returning veterans will be stepping up. “We have a lot of new players, so I’m excited to get out there with them and have fun,” said senior guard Amari Wright. “We’re taking it day by day, practice by practice, game by game,” said graduate student guard Sha’Lynn Hagans. “It’s my final year; I want to go out with a bang.”

After an excellent 2022-23 season, which marked St. John’s return to the NCAA Tournament, the Red Storm are also in a time of redefining. Redshirt senior guard Unique Drake is looking forward to playing hard and having another winning season. “I’m ready to play with the new team that we have because we have a lot of new players this season,” said Drake, who appreciates having been part of the rebuilding.

“We’ve definitely all bought in. We’re very passionate and we’re going to play like that every single day,” said St. John’s graduate student guard Jillian Archer. Graduate student guard Amber Brown, who comes to St. John’s after four outstanding years at Pittsburgh, is looking forward to playing in the Big East. “The pace of the conference, the players in the conference and with my new team and new coach,” said Brown.

