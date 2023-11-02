The Knicks, coming off of back-to-back games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, begin the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament tomorrow at Milwaukee versus the Bucks.

The event, which models European soccer’s immensely popular UEFA Champions League tournament, includes all 30 NBA teams divided into three groups (A,B and C) of five teams within their respective conferences, and will culminate with the championship game in Las Vegas on December 9.

The groups were randomly determined based on last season’s final won-loss records. The Knicks are in the East’s Group B along with the Bucks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.

After the Bucks tomorrow, the Knicks’ following group stage games will be versus the Wizards in Washington on November 17, the Heat at Madison Square Garden on November 24, and the Hornets at MSG on November 28.

The Knicks were 2-2 heading into the second straight game versus the Cavaliers last night at the Garden. They defeated the Cavs 109-91 on Tuesday at Cleveland with the Cavs missing starting point guard Darius Garland (left hamstring strain) and starting center Jarrett Allen (left ankle bone bruise), as well as their leading reserve Caris LeVert (left hamstring soreness).

The Knicks seized on those absences and stayed ahead of the Cavaliers for the last three quarters, playing aggressively and physically as they did in defeating Cleveland 4-1 in the opening round of last season’s playoffs.

“It’s tough because we’re missing a bunch of guys, but you can’t dwell on it because we have to come back tomorrow and do it again,” said Cavaliers guard and New York native Donovan Mitchell, who scored a game-high 26 points. “I’m never one to make excuses.”

Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle each scored 19 points to pace the Knicks and RJ Barrett, who is having a strong start to the new campaign, added 16. Brunson, who was averaging 19.8 points and 4.5 assists, and Randle, who was posting 15.0 points and 11.3 rebounds prior to last night’s rematch, had not played consistently well through their team’s first four games.

Randle was shooting just 29.5%. Brunson’s numbers were much better. He was at 38.9% overall and 46.4% on 3-point attempts, but in the October 25 108-104 season opening loss to the Boston Celtics, was just 6-21, and in the Knicks’ 96-87 defeat versus the New Orleans last Saturday, missed 10 of 14 shots, including 1-5 on 3s.

“…We all know that we have to get better, including myself,” said Brunson after Tuesday’s win. “So we’re going to continue to encourage each other along and continue to get better every day.”

The Knicks will play the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night at MSG and the San Antonio Spurs at home next Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...