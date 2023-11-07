If the conflict in the Middle East between the Israeli military and Hamas isn’t enough stress for President Biden, a recent poll has him trailing Trump in key battleground states. In five of six states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania), Trump leads by a range of 4 to 10 points. Wisconsin, another vital state in the 2024 presidential election, has favorable results for Biden, but the margin is very narrow, with Biden edging Trump by only 2 points.

It may not be time for Biden and his team to panic since it’s still early in the race and many pundits agree that things can change dramatically. Remember when President Obama was on the brink of being counted out in his reelection bid in 2012, only to recover?

Obama was behind in a dozen swing states, trailing Mitt Romney, the former Massachusetts governor, 43-48%, and losing to Newt Gingrich, the former House Speaker, 45-48. No lesson in history is needed here to know that Obama defeated his opponents decisively.

Of course, this is not to compare Obama’s comeback with Biden’s possibility. We are in different times with different personalities. And with Trump using his fraud trial as a campaign platform, there is no telling how things will turn out.

The recent New York Times-Siena also disclosed that Biden was losing numbers in his African American base, which was instrumental in his comeback victory four years ago.

What’s to be done to turn things around for a candidate many deem too old for the job?

Several notable political commentators have suggested that Biden step down and allow Vice President Harris seek the office, but her polling numbers are no better than those of her boss.

Biden is facing a tumult of difficulties. He and the Democratic National Committee should consider accentuating all of their positive accomplishments and letting them stand up against what the country would look like under Trump.

