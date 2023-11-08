When the polls closed this Tuesday, Nov. 7, it marked the end of this year’s elections with a slew of City Council candidates on the ballot. Incumbents in Black-led districts were voted in again with the exception of two newcomers: Councilmember Yusef Salaam in Harlem and Chris Banks in East New York.

Since most of the hard work of securing a win in the primary was out of the way, the atmosphere was certainly festive at various candidates’ watch parties. As the polls closed, the conquerors rejoiced with family and friends.

“I am humbled by the trust that you have placed in me, and I take this responsibility with the utmost seriousness,” said Salaam. “I pledge to be a leader who listens, seeks common ground, and is dedicated to the progress of all of our people. I pledge to you, here, today, to be a true public servant for our village. Together, we will write, we will rewrite, we will right, we will re-right, the next chapter of our story. It’s hip hop, y’all.’’

The New York City Board of Elections (BOE) counted 85,957 votes in this year’s early voting results, most of which came from Manhattan with 25,540 voters. By 6 p.m. on Election Day, the BOE counted 444, 511 votes from the polling sites, mostly from Queens.

Salaam is a staunch activist, Harlem native, and member of the Exonerated Five. He celebrated his victory at Just Lorraine’s Place 2 (Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. in Harlem). The bar was jam-packed with supporters, media, his relatives, his children, and other activists, such as fellow Exonerated Five member Raymond Santana.

“For too long, Harlem has been stuck in neutral, unable to maximize the talent that made our streets famous. But tonight, we turn the page and begin a new Harlem Renaissance,” continued Salaam. “This victory is not about me. I want you to understand this. This victory is not about me—it’s about you. My brothers and sisters of Harlem. You cast your votes with a clear mandate for change and a commitment to equity and restorative justice, and I promise to honor that mandate every day I serve as your elected representative.”

As expected, Salaam dominated the race, unopposed with 98.29% of the votes. He replaces former Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan in District 9, which covers Central Harlem, Morningside Heights, the Upper West Side, and East Harlem.

“Tonight, the voters of the 42nd Council district, representing the communities of East New York, Starrett City, Canarsie, Remsen Village, East Flatbush, and Brownsville, reinforced their desire to see our communities move in a direction of unity and progress,” said Banks.

Newly elected Councilmember Chris Banks at watch party on Nov. 7 in Brooklyn. (Contributed by Jabran Akram)

A life-long East New York resident and activist, this was Banks’s fifth time running against the Barrons for the City Council seat. The “forever” incumbent Charles Barron represented the City Council and assembly district with his wife for the last two decades. Banks scored 98.59% of the votes in the general election.

“I am humbled to have received the support of my family, organized labor, my team, elected officials, community stakeholders, and—most importantly—the thousands of voters who have entrusted me to make the future of our district bigger, brighter, and better,” Banks continued. “Thank you all for banking on Banks. I look forward to working tirelessly for the betterment of the 42nd Council district.”

Banks celebrated the win with a fun and festive watch party at Fusion East Restaurant (Elton Street in Brooklyn).

Unofficial BOE election night results show incumbent Councilmembers Kevin C. Reily (Bronx); Althea Stevens, Nantasha Williams, Speaker Adrienne Adams, and Selvena N. Brooks-Powers (Queens); Crystal Hudson, Chi Ossé, Sandy Nurse, Rita Joseph, Darlene Mealy, Farah Louis, and Mercedes Narcisse (Brooklyn); and Kamillah Hanks (Staten Island) all holding on to their City Council seats that represent largely Black and brown districts.

Ariama C. Long is a Report for America corps member who writes about politics for the Amsterdam News. Your donation to match our RFA grant helps keep her writing stories like this one; please consider making a tax-deductible gift of any amount today by visiting https://bit.ly/amnews1.

