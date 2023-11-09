Dance in November offers some returning favorites and some new stuff.

Begin with Leslie Cuyjet who will bring both together in “With Marion” (Nov. 30–Dec 2) at The Kitchen. In “With Marion,” Leslie Cuyjet “…mines her family archive to construct a performance from memory and research surrounding her great aunt, Marion Cuyjet—who founded Judimar School of Dance in 1948, training Black dancers (including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater artistic director emerita Judith Jamison) in Philadelphia, where they were forbidden from training in white studios,” according to the release. The performance is an extension of Cuyjet’s work in The Kitchen’s ”Dance & Process” series in 2021.

For more information, visit https://thekitchen.org/on-view/with-marion/.

ALSO THIS MONTH

Nov. 8–12: The Kyle Marshall Company (KMC) makes their Joyce Theater debut with New York premieres of the three most recent KMC works. “Ruin” investigates humans’ physical relationship to sound and uses dynamic listening devices designed and monitored live by sound collaborator Cal Fish. Dedicated to those on the verge of transformation, “Alice” is a solo work about the spiritual journey to self-acceptance, guided by the music of Alice Coltrane and inspired by KMC’s creative director, Edo Tastic. Rounding out the program, “Onyx” commemorates the Black and brown artists who spearheaded the revolutionary genre of rock and roll, featuring a soundscape collage by Kwami Winfield.

For more information, visit https://www.joyce.org/performances/kyle-marshall-choreography.

Nov. 8–18: Choreographer, dancer, director, and writer Bill T. Jones and poet Marc Barmuthi Joseph come to the Perelman Center with the world premiere of “Watch Night,” which fuses melodies rooted in spirituals, percussive breath, and fiery opera with the urgency of slam poetry. Jones and Joseph are joined by collaborators composer Tamar-kali and dramaturge Lauren Whitehead. For more information, visit https://pacnyc.org/whats-on/watch-night/.

Nov. 9: Under artistic director Cal Hunt and the street dancers of “It’s Showtime NYC!,” commissioned by “Works & Process,” an in-process performance of “Pyramid” with composer and cellist Johnathan “Akuma” Moore will be at the Guggenheim.

For more information, visit https://www.guggenheim.org/press-release/works-process-announces-fall-2023-season.

Nov. 9–11 & 16–18: At Trisk, the Jamal Jackson Dance Company will present “TEETH,” a dance and theater work that takes a classroom of young students on a journey to explore their identities, experiences, and roles in shaping the United States of America during its quest for independence at the end of the 18th century.

For more information, visit https://www.jamaljacksondancecompany.org/.

Nov. 9–11: National Stardust & Onyx Studio continues “The MAXlive 2023” series featuring works from Lisa Jamhoury, Modesto “Flako” Jimenez, musicians from the Knights and Paula Matthusen, Kate Ladenheim, Paul Pinto and Kameron Neal, Matt Romein with Peter Mills Weiss and Julia Mounsey, Sister Sylvester, Mike Tyus, and Luca Renzi.

For more information, visit https://mediaartexploration.org/max-live-2023/.

Nov. 11: With local choreographers in the Bronx, BAAD! presents “Simply the Best: Tina Turner Dance Tribute,” featuring works by Malinda Ray Allen and Michelle Smith, Ian Fernandez, Darius Gregory, Rush Johnston, Nuludanza, and more for the signature “Dance Compilation” series.

For more information, visit https://fareharbor.com/baadbronx/items/491536/.

Nov. 12: Hip Hop artists Kwikstep and Rokafella will present the culmination of their residency in a one-night-only show-and-tell “Wus Poppin,” as part of the “Works and Process” at the Guggenheim.

For more information, visit https://www.guggenheim.org/press-release/works-process-announces-fall-2023-season.

Nov. 14–26: Complexions Contemporary Ballet will celebrate its 29th season under the direction of co-founding artistic directors Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson in a two-week season at the Joyce Theater. Three programs will include world premieres by Rhoden, Abdul Latif, and Jenn Freeman, and company premieres by Ricardo Amarante and Justin Peck.

For more information, visit https://www.joyce.org/performances/complexions-contemporary-ballet.

Nov. 15: “EMERGE125” kicks off the 2023–2024 season with a selection of classic and newest works by artistic director Tiffany Rea-Fisher at the Center for Ballet Arts.

For more information and to RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-for-e125-tickets-714827206417.

Nov. 16–18: At Lincoln Center, Akram Khan will offer the New York premiere of “Jungle Book reimagined,” “…a rethinking of the Rudyard Kipling classic The Jungle Book, which updates the original’s colonizer-centric perspective to tell the story Mowgli as a young girl and refugee child stranded by the cruel realities of climate change,” according to the release.

For more information, visit https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/lincoln-center-presents/jungle-book-reimagined.

Nov. 16–18: The Weeksville Heritage Center will host the third part of “3 Rites: Happiness” by Edisa Weeks’s Delirious Dance. “Happiness” is “a celebratory investigation of how laughter and pleasure reside in the body. The rite is about self-care, and making time to relax, laugh, and recharge for the labor to uphold the values of life, liberty and happiness,” according to the release. The series is presented in partnership with 651 ARTS.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3-rites-happiness-tickets-705403148807.

Nov. 16–18: At NYLA, Juni One Set—a collaboration of Senga Nengudi, eddy kwon, and Haruko Crow Nishimura and Joshua Kohl of the Degenerate Art Ensemble—presents “Boy mother / faceless bloom,” a blend of mythology and autobiography, drawing from the diverse lineages of queer, anti-colonial, and care-based artistic practices.

For more information, visit https://newyorklivearts.org/event/boy-mother-faceless-bloom/.

Nov. 17–19: The VISIONS Contemporary Ballet will be at the Riverside Theater to perform “Backbone, Tainted Bla’k” and “Roots” by founder/artistic director Ranardo-Domeico Grays under the evening’s theme of “Humility and Faith.”

For more information, visit https://www.visionscontemporary.com/performances.

Nov. 28–Dec. 2: Brooklyn-based performer, choreographer, and writer Okwui Okpokwasili and director, visual artist, and sound designer Peter Born will present their new cross-disciplinary performance “adaku, part 1: the road opens,” the first chapter of a larger speculative mythology, at BAM. In this production, a pre-colonial African village is at the cusp of a major upheaval.

For more information, visit https://www.bam.org/adaku.

Nov. 29–Dec 14: The Park Avenue Armory will host the New York premiere of Senegalese performer and choreographer Germaine Acogny’s “The Rite of Spring,” an homage to the late choreographer Pina Bausch’s “The Rite of Spring” (1975), danced by a company of 36 dancers from 14 African countries. Acogny has been called “the mother of contemporary African dance.” Also on the program is a new duet, “common ground[s],” created, performed, and inspired by the lives of Acogny and dancer Malou Airaudo, who performed leading roles in many of Bausch’s early works.

For more information, visit https://www.armoryonpark.org/programs_events/detail/rite_of_spring.

Nov. 28–Dec. 10: Guest performers, musicians, and innovators, including Maki Namekawa, Lucinda Childs, Chanon Judson, Justin Peck, Leonardo Sandoval, Bobbi Jene Smith, and Or Schraiber, will present a series of five choreographic sequences titled “Dancing with Glass—The Piano Études,” set to selections from Phillip Glass’s signature work, at the Joyce.

For more information, visit https://www.joyce.org/performances/dancing-glass-piano-etudes.

Nov. 29–Dec. 31: The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to New York City Center for their 65th anniversary with world premieres by artistic director Robert Battle, former Ailey company member Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish, and Amy Hall Garner. Also slated for the season are new productions of Ronald K. Brown’s “Dancing Spirit,” Alonzo King’s “Following the Subtle Current Upstream,” Jamar Roberts’s “Ode,” and Hans van Manen’s “Solo,” plus Ailey Classics and Ailey & Jazz with live music. Ailey’s must-see masterpiece “Revelations” will be performed throughout the season, with soul-stirring live music on the opening night and first weekend.

For more information, visit https://www.alvinailey.org/engagement/new-york-city-center.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Trisk’s “Split Bill” series features NYC-based movement artists Stephen Shynes and Grace Yi-Li Tong.

For more information, visit https://www.triskelionarts.org/split-bill-41-2023.

Nov. 30–Dec. 2: The YY Dance Company brings “Ripple” and “Through the Fracture of Light” to Gibney. For more information, visit https://gibneydance.org/yy-dance-company/.

