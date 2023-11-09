Tongues are wagging that Brandy has announced she is putting out her first holiday album,

“Christmas with Brandy,” on November 10. The project is the songstress-actress’s first album since 2020. She also has a Netflix original film “Best. Christmas. Ever!” debuting later this month. The album is described as a beautiful journey through the ups, downs, and surprising twists that accompany the holiday season. An extremely busy entertainer, Brandy will also be performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade…….

The students, parents, faculty, and staff of Dr. Ronald E. McNair Public School 5, recently joined community leaders, parents, and neighbors for an official dedication of the Donnie McClurkin, Jr. Music Room. The Grammy award-winning gospel recording artist McClurkin, who was in attendance, was also feted with a school tour and full school assembly that included student art and music presentations, as well as a solo performance by Brooklyn Laboratory Charter School student Joshua Joseph. “I’m truly honored,” shared Pastor McClurkin, who was emotionally touched, and showed his gratitude by serenading the audience in song performing the timely gospel hit “May the Work I’ve Done Speak for Me.”…..

Various industry notables attended the 27th Annual Urbanworld International Film Festival on November 3 for Day 3 of the five-day event in the Big Apple. Festival ambassador The RZA and Gerald Barclay, co-directors of the documentary “A Wu-Tang Experience: Live from Red Rocks Amphitheatre,” were on hand to present their film. Misty Copeland, Nelson George and Leyla Fayyaz, producers of the experimental short “Flower,” attended on behalf of their film as well as retired astronaut Leland Melvin, Benny Boom, Apolline Traore, and Thembi L. Banks……

The Teens for Food Justice (TFFJ) 2023 Gala was held at the Lighthouse at Pier 61, Chelsea Piers in Manhattan to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the organization and support its ongoing efforts to make fresh food more accessible and improve nutritional health within New York City and Denver’s low-income communities through school-based, youth-led hydroponic farming. The Gala featured Oscar-winning actress and emcee Ariana DeBose and celebrity chef Melba Wilson. The Honorees of the 2023 Gala were Teens for Food Justice Champion Randy Stern and TFFJ alumna Alyssa Gardner-Vazquez,. The auction and fundraiser was conducted by CK Swett……

