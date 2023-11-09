“I Need That,” playing on Broadway at the American Airlines Theater (W. 42nd Street), is a funny, touching, honest, revealing look at the human issue of hoarding and not wanting to let go of material things that hold precious memories.

The play, by Theresa Rebeck, will captivate you on many levels. There are aspects of this work that are funny, some that are sad, and others that speak to that part of us that does not want to let go of our loved ones when they have passed on.

Imagine living in a house that has 62 years worth of stuff—from clothing to board games to books, old magazines, and furniture; everything stacked in such abundance that there is nowhere to sit down. That is the life of Sam, brilliantly played by Danny DeVito. His home is the only place he has been for years. He does not go out; his home is filled to capacity, and his front and backyards are full of weeds.

In fact, his home is in such disarray that he has been reported by his neighbor. Sam has a long-time best friend, Foster, stunningly portrayed by Ray Anthony Thomas. Foster is a Black older man who is struggling, but he truly worries about Sam. He understands Sam and comes by to bring him food and visit.

Sam has a daughter named Amelia, played by DeVito’s real-life daughter Lucy DeVito. Amelia is worried about her father and the condition of his home, especially since the fire department has told him to clear the house or they will condemn it and put him out.

Lucy DeVito has such a natural presence on stage. The chemistry between Danny and Lucy DeVito is marvelous to experience. You can feel the actual care, frustration, and love that both these characters have for each other. As you get to know all three characters, you learn things about their relationships that may surprise you, but when you reflect on it later on, you will realize that relationships can be very complicated.

Rebeck’s enthralling story shines a huge, needed spotlight on why some people hoard and find themselves living constantly in the past, sharing the stories of the materials that surround them in their homes. It’s interesting to also realize that one person being a hoarder can have an adverse effect on their family members. But I won’t say anymore about that.

This play makes one realize that mental health is something that we can’t take for granted. When a loved one dies, you may want to keep a keepsake, but it is not healthy to surround yourself with their things. The main thing we have to do is keep the memories by sharing stories of that loved one with others so they always have a place in our hearts and our lives.

This play also provides a more compassionate view of people who can’t help but live in the past. At first, seeing Sam’s home, you are taken back and shocked, but as he reveals the connection he has to some of the items in his home, you understand why he has tried to keep them. Some connections are items from his childhood, some from his father, and some from a soldier he knew in the army.

When we are placed on this Earth, everyone has their own particular journey that they set out on, but if someone is taking a dangerous, unhealthy path, it is moving when their friends and family can help them to get on the right course, recognize they have an issue, and actively help them overcome it.

“I Need That” leaves the audience inspired, hopeful, and cheering. The DeVitos and Thomas are what we all need. This production has perfectly timed direction by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. This Roundabout Theatre company production will have you talking and laughing, and touch you at your core. The set by Alexander Dodge is memorable and abundant as it sums up the course of Sam’s life. The production also features lighting design by Yi Zhao, costume design by Tilly Grimes, and sound design by Fitz Patton and Bradlee Ward.

For more info, visit www.roundabouttheatre.org.

