Fall season is upon us. You can tell by the change of the tree leaves falling in the process of rebirthing itself plus the days are darker sooner and nights are shorter. Human beings can go with the flow like trees in times of shedding, reinventing ourselves to a newer version of we the people. When you allow yourself to let go of what doesn’t evolve, you grow sooner and life seems to catch up to bring you things, people, and take you places for your growth. “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall” F. Scott Fitzgerald

Capricorn: Alright Cappy, dust yourself off like Aaliyah song “Try Again,” this time on a new accord with a trajectory and a plan of action. Ask for what you need and be direct about it then follow up. Get it done this week, leave no shoelaces loose or you will find yourself tripping, slipping trying to catch yourself before your fall on the floor. Don’t allow your jaw to hit the floor, this is prime for all the right reasons to take initiative, leaving people jaw dropping for what you did or said. The Days leading to November 16 in the morning, the writing is on the wall: check your documents/ paperwork.

Aquarius: Fasten your seatbelt, the mission ahead has no rules, no promises of right or wrong way of completion. It’s all about getting the job done and making it happen for yourself. When times of questioning the process, that’s just you checking in with your inner self. When the answer reveals itself, acknowledge what is showing up. Financially, romantically, professionally and spiritually, a vacation has a curve ball attached to it. From November 9 around 3:08 a.m. until November 11 around 1 p.m., choose the best offer at this present time; not everything that sparkles, glitters, and glams is gold plus there’s a story associated with it.

Pisces: Saturn completed its first cycle of retrograde in your sign on November 4 that began on June 17, 2023. Did you lose or forget something? Did you check your mail, voicemail, messages, or financial statements? Did the Saturn retrograde in Pisces have you pulling your hair out and driving yourself up a wall? Most importantly, what lesson did you learn? Saturn in Pisces focuses on end results. Follow your first mind and let the rest flow where it needs to go to get you where you need to be. From November 11 around 1:39 p.m. until November 13 around 9 p.m., ask and then wait for the response.

Aries: What’s your cue that will make you drop everything that will have you walking, skipping, and hoping even to jump to what pulls our heart in a new direction? When it tugs on your heart, your mind must be in sync like the healing mantra called “Om mani padme hum.” Listen and read carefully over the details, facts, figures, presented to you. You weigh your options as only you know what you can carry. From November 13 around 9:23 p.m. until November 16 around 2 a.m., the divine creator gives you what you can handle and experience to learn from it.

Taurus: It’s time to break loose of something that’s hindering you from flying from the mother nest. It’s time to try something new without the support you are used to. You can change the roles of the operation and try a pilot run. Knowledge is acquired through experiences, lessons, environment, and the folks in your mental faculty. Who are your wise elders who can give you phenomenal advice and tools to rise to the occasion? On the days leading up to November 16, Rick Ross said it best in his song “Hustlin.” So get to the hustle until you make a brick and mortar business out of it with investors scouting you out like in a baseball game.

Gemini: Twist and turn within the mind deciding where you are in your state of mind that reflects what you project into the world. When you hear the word “law,” what comes to mind to you? When you hear or read the word partnerships what comes to mind or scenes play out in your mind? There’s great in everything you do. From November 9 around 3:08 am until November 11 around 1 p.m., dig deep to think big and act accordingly. You’re a Gemini: the mental thinker who can think your way in and out of anything.

Cancer: Being true to yourself is the original version of you and no one can take that away from you. The originality of you grows and shapes your thoughts. You become it and you wear it, whether you know it or not. You become what you think and feel about yourself. During the month of November, focus on you and pay attention to the details of the art of you. From November 11 around 1:39 p.m. until November 13 around 9 p.m., expressing yourself through your work defines you and gives you the meaning of the original version of you.

Leo: A whole lot of talk and show yet Erykah Badu said in her song “Tyrone” “Like Badu I’ma tell you the truth, show improve or get boot.” When you interact with the higher ups, or you are a part of the conversation in selecting or hiring folks, that means your opinion is valuable. In conversation, your words and the vibration of the tone of your voice will touch others when you share your story even when you speak. From November 13 around 9:23 p.m. until November 16 around 2 a.m., ask what you need, and the universe will add to what you already are in return the support will come.

Virgo: The battle within your mind of your intellect can take you to a higher or lower mindset—yet in both mental pursuits you learn more about you. You learn about what keeps you in a certain state or mindset and in going through that process you learn about the power of your mind. During the month of November observe yourself for one day and then observe that day for one day. Then compare the two and see what revelation has in store for you. The days leading to November 16, partnerships, semi-legal matters, the research you have been doing, and philosophy you discover seem to have something in common.

Libra: Jay-Z has a song titled “Hard Knock Life.” This cycle week in particular, a hard knock life lesson will aid in your growth towards your business, home, friendships, and personal affairs. Being open to listening to what elders have to say is invaluable. Ask someone who’s been living longer than you for some advice. After you receive the advice, does it relate to your life or give you hints and clues you can add to your daily life aspects? From November 9 around 3:08 am until November 11 around 1 p.m., sometimes it’s one word or thought in a conversation that sparks something in you to evolve yourself.

Scorpio: The word fluid comes to mind as I write the Scorpio numerical horoscope. Before you wake up do you feel the fluid in your body moving? If so, imagine when you stand by a river or body of water. Watch how the air and water interact with each other. What do you feel at the moment? Now think as you breathe, as you lay down feeling the water moving through your body. What signals are you receiving from the fluid moving through your body? When you press on the area does it feel tense, weak, strong, lovely? The whole point of this is to allow yourself to feel more to express yourself.

Sagittarius: What makes you is being true to yourself. Either you live by the law or live by your own law. Kendrick Lamar has a song titled “Pray for Me.” You are going to do what you feel is right—through the scars, fights, good or bad experiences, you choose you. The month of November is catered to your self-improvement through the imperfection of you to evolve. From November 13 around 9:23 p.m. until November 16 around 2 a.m., any human being can live. Yet to live for a purpose or be a service has a more cause, effect and meaning—making a difference in you and other people.

Like this: Like Loading...