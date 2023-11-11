Blacks in the U.S. Military Credit: Public Domain photos, Official DHS photo by Jetta Disco

In honor of Veterans Day, here are some statistics that bring to life the breadth and depth of African-American military service since World War I. Sources for the statistics include the 2016 American Community Survey, Statista, the Congressional Research Service, the National WWII Museum and the U.S. Army.

  • 2.1 million: Black military veterans nationwide
  • 30.2: Percent of active-duty enlisted women in 2016 who were African-American
  • 17.1: Percent of active-duty enlisted men in 2016 who were African-American
  • 20,000+: Black Marine Corps recruits who received training at Montford Point camp in North Carolina during World War II
  • 21: African-Americans who received the Medal of Honor for actions during the Vietnam War
  • 7,243: Deaths of active-duty black service members in Vietnam
  • 3,075: Deaths of active-duty black service members in the Korean War
  • 901,896: African-Americans who served during World War II
  • 24: Percent of the 500,000 U.S. military personnel deployed to the Middle East during the Persian Gulf War who were African-American
  • 350,000+: Blacks who served in American Expeditionary Forces units on the Western Front in World War I

