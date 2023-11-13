There is nothing more joyous and rewarding than attending the Vivian Robinson AUDELCO Awards which recognize excellence in Black theater. This year the awards will take place on Monday, November 20 at the Alhambra Ballroom in Harlem, at 2116 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard on the 6th floor. The AUDELCO Awards is a Black theater family reunion where we get to applaud the outstanding work our people have done this theater season across a number of different artistic categories. The nominations are in and it is very exciting, as 34 productions made the list!

There’s a three-way tie for the most nominated productions: “Malvolio” presented by the Classical Theatre of Harlem, “Rock & Roll Man,” presented by Caiola Productions, and “The Harder They Come” presented by The Public Theatre. “Malvolio” is up for best play, directed by Ian Belknap and Ty Jones; choreographer, Dell Howlett; lead actor in a play, Allen Gilmore; lead actress in a play, Kineta Kunutu; featured actor in a play, John-Andrew Morrison; featured actress in a play, Marjorie Johnson; set design, Christopher & Justin Swader; lighting design, Alan C. Edwards; costume design, Celeste Jennings; and sound design, Frederick Kennedy. “Rock & Roll Man” received nominations for best musical; director of a musical, Randal Myler; outstanding musical director, Dave Keyes; choreographer, Stephanie Klemons; lead actor in a musical, Constantine Maroulis; featured actress in a musical, Valisia LeKae; three nominations for featured actor in a musical went to Rodrick Covington, Jamonte, and Matthew S. Morgan; and lighting design, Aja M. Jackson and Matthew Richards.

“The Hard They Come” earned nominations for best musical; director of a musical, Tony Taccone and Sergio Trujillo; outstanding musical director, John Bronston; choreographer Edgar Godineaux; lead actress in a musical, Meecah; lead actor in a musical, Natey Jones; featured actress in a musical, Jeannette Bayardelle; featured actor in a musical nominations for J. Bernard Calloway and Jacob Ming-Trent; and costume design, Emilio Sosa.

Coming in with an impressive nine nominations each are “A Raisin In The Sun” presented by The Public Theatre and “black odyssey” presented by Classic Stage Company. “A Raisin in the Sun” is nominated for best revival of a play, director of a play, Robert O’Hara; lead actress in a play, Tonya Pinkins; lead actor in a play, Francois Battiste; featured actress in a play nominations for Perri Gaffney and Mandi Masden; set design Clint Ramos; costume design, Karen Perry; and sound design, Elisheba Ittoop. “black odyssey” is nominated for best play; playwright, Marcus Gardley; director of a play, Stevie Walker-Webb; outstanding musical director, Linda Tillery; featured actress in a play nominations for Harriett D. Foy and Adrienne C. Moore; featured actor in a play, Jimonn Cole; costume design, Kindall Almond; and sound design, UptownWorks.

“White Girl in Danger” presented by Vineyard Theatre/Second Stage Theater and “The 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion” presented by New Georges and the Movement Theatre Company each received eight nominations. “White Girl in Danger” is nominated for best musical; director of a musical, Lileana Blain-Cruz; outstanding musical director, Anessa Marie; choreographer, Raja Feather Kelly; lead actress in a musical, Latoya Edwards; featured actress in a musical, Tarra Conner Jones; and featured actor in a musical nominations for Vincent Jamal Hooper and James Jackson Jr. “The 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion” is nominated for best play; playwright and director, Colette Robert; outstanding musical director, Dionne McClain-Freeney; choreographer, nicHi Douglas; lead actress in a play, Akyiaa Wilson; costume design, Mika Eubanks; and sound design, Sadah Espii Proctor.

Seven nominations went to “Hamlet,” presented by Classical Theatre of Harlem, “Unentitled” presented by the Negro Ensemble Company, and “Mama I Want To Sing” presented by the Mama Foundation. “Hamlet” is nominated for best revival of a play; director of a play, Kenny Leon; lead actor in a play, Ato Blankson-Wood; featured actress in a play, Lorraine Toussaint; featured actor in a play, John Douglas Thompson; lighting design, Allen Lee Hughes; and sound design, Justin Ellington. “Unentitled” received nominations for best play; playwright, Charles White; director of a play, Florante Galvez; lead actress in a play, Kenya Wilson; featured actress in a play, Leah Finnie; featured actor in a play, Gil Tucker; and set design, Kristen Chang. “Mama I Want To Sing” is up for best revival of a musical; director of a musical, Ahmaya Knoelle; outstanding musical director, Kevin McKoy; lead actress in a musical, Asa Sulton; lead actor in a musical nominations for Bishop Richard Hartley and Lamont O’Neil; and featured actress in a musical, Letrice Arlene Cherry-Sturdivant.

Six nominations went to “Flex” presented by Lincoln Center Theater. “Flex” is nominated for best play; playwright, Candrice Jones; director of a play, Lileana Blain-Cruz; outstanding ensemble performance; lighting design, Adam Honore; and set design, Matt Saunders.

There were so many productions this season that left audiences stunned, enlightened, and inspired. Receiving five nominations are “Triple Threat” presented by T32 Theatrical and “This Land Was Made” presented by the Vineyard Theatre. “Triple Threat” is nominated for solo performance and playwright, James T. Lane; director of a play, Kenny Ingram; lighting design, Emmanuel Delgado; and sound design DJ Potts. “This Land Was Made” is up for best play and playwright, Tori Sampson; lead actress in a play, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy; featured actor in a play, Julian Elijah Martinez; and set design, Wilson Chin.

Tying with four nominations are “The Half-God of Rainfall” presented by New York Theatre Workshop; “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” presented by Crossroads Theatre Company; and “The Bandaged Place,” presented by Roundabout Theatre Company. “The Half-God of Rainfall” is up for outstanding ensemble performance; choreographer, Beatrice Capote; lighting design, Stacey Derosier; and sound design, Mikaal Sulaiman. “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” is nominated for best revival of a musical; director of a musical, Count Stovall; outstanding musical director, Nat Adderley, Jr.; and lead actress in a musical, Terry Burrell. “The Bandaged Place” is nominated for best play; playwright, Harrison David Rivers; choreographer, Tisiarm Bouie; and lead actress in a play, Stephanie Berry.

Productions with three nominations include “Shadow/Land” presented by The Public Theatre, “Candida” presented by Gingold Theatrical Group, and “Primary Trust” presented by Roundabout Theatre Company. “Shadow/Land” is nominated for outstanding ensemble performance; lighting design, Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew; and costume design, Azalea Fairley. “Candida” is up for lead actor in a play, R.J. Foster; set design, Lindsay Genevieve Fuori and costume design, Dustin Cross. “Primary Trust” is nominated for lead actor in a play, William Jackson Harper; featured actress in a play, April Matthis; and featured actor in a play, Eric Berryman.

Four productions came away with two nominations: “Picking Up the Pieces,” presented by Black Spectrum Theatre; “Crumbs From The Table of Joy,” presented by Keen Company/Rosalind Productions; “King James” presented by Manhattan Theatre Club; and “Downstate” presented by Playwrights Horizons. “Picking Up the Pieces” is up for outstanding ensemble performance; and set design, Fulton C. Hodges and Anthony Ellison. “Crumbs From The Table of Joy” is nominated for best revival of a play and outstanding ensemble performance. “King James” is nominated for best play and outstanding ensemble performance. “Downstate” is nominated for lead actor in a play, K. Todd Freeman and featured actor in a play, Glenn Davis.

Two productions nominated in the category of solo performance are “Misty” and “Where We Belong.” “Misty” earned a nomination for Arinze Kene. “Where We Belong” garnered a nomination for Madeline Sayet.

Nine other productions were recognized with single nominations including “Bernarda’s Daughters,” “Mecca Is Burning,” “Harlem Hellfighters on a Latin Beat,” “Vanities the Musical,” “Only Gold,” “The Gospel According to Heather,” “Being Chaka,” “The White Blacks” and “Mandela.” “Bernarda’s Daughters” is nominated for outstanding ensemble performance. “Mecca Is Burning” is up for outstanding ensemble performance. “Harlem Hellfighters on a Latin Beat” is nominated for lead actor in a musical, Calvin Thompson. “Vanities the Musical” is nominated for lead actress in a musical, Jade Jones. “Only Gold” is up for lead actress in a musical, Karine Plantadit. “The Gospel According to Heather” earned a lead actress in a musical, Brittany Nicole Williams. “Being Chaka” is nominated for lead actor in a play, Kahiem Rivera. “The White Blacks” is up for lead actress in a play, Justine J. Hall. “Mandela” is nominated for best revival of a play.

The honorees this year are a stellar list. Legacy Awards will be presented to Allie Wood Jr. and Sonia Sanchez. Lifetime Achievement Awards will be given to Ted Lange, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Petronia Paley, and Roscoe Orman. Pioneer Awards will be bestowed upon Dr. Aduke Aremu, Elain Graham, and Terria Joseph. Outstanding Achievement Awards will be presented to Yolanda Brooks and John Ruiz Miranda, John Douglas Thompson, and Karen Thorton. Board of Directors Awards will go to Senator Cordell Cleare, Brian A. Moreland, and Johnnie Mae. Special Achievement Awards will be given to Roslyn Ruff, Javon Johnson, Dietrice A. Bolden and Luther D. Isler.

Come out and support your favorites from the season. Tickets can be purchased by calling 949-291-8266 or 212-368-6906 or visiting www.audelco.org.

