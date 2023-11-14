Gov. Kathy Hochul celebrates the elimination of New York’s yearslong certification backlog for minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs) following a $11 million investment secured by the Governor in the FY 2023 Budget to improve certification efficiency.

The announcement, made Tuesday at the New York MWBE Forum in Albany, means that Empire State Development’s Division of Minority- and Women-Owned Business Development will be operating without a backlog of certification applications for the first time in decades.

“The backlog in the MWBE system was unfair, it was unjust, and now it’s history. Minority- and women-owned businesses are critical to New York’s long-term economic success, and I made it a top priority to finally end the backlog so these entrepreneurs had the tools they need to grow and thrive,” Hochul said. “New York is leveraging significant investments to empower minority and women business owners, achieve unprecedented MWBE utilization, and build a more equitable, more inclusive business environment.”

In August 2021, Hochul inherited a significant MWBE certification backlog with thousands of applications pending approval. At that time, application review and processing could take as long as 499 days.

Hochul proposed an overhaul of New York’s MWBE program in her 2022 State of the State address and secured an $11 million investment in the FY 2023 Budget to reduce certification wait times and eliminate the certification backlog.

“Improving the certification process and eliminating the MWBE certification backlog opens the door to economic growth and advancement for Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises across New York State,” said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight. “By removing systemic obstacles, we empower diverse businesses and entrepreneurs to realize their full potential, spur local job creation, encourage new investments, and cultivate statewide economic development.

