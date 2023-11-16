Terrence Howard’s new movie, “Showdown at the Grand” held its premiere on November 8 at Malco Powerhouse Cinema in downtown Memphis, Tennessee. The Oscar-nominated actor sang at the event and also played the piano as Doll McCoy sang. The “Empire” star also participated in a Q&A session. In “Showdown at the Grand,” which also stars Dolph Lundgren, Howard portrays George Fuller, a movie palace proprietor trying to save his place from unscrupulous developers, according to Variety……..

MilkPEP and its agency GALE have enlisted “The Equalizer” star Queen Latifah to take on “dairy deniers” who have been bullying milk drinkers with a new campaign that’s a direct hit to the funny bone. The actress, rap icon, songstress, producer and avid milk drinker lends her star power to bring down the house and “pour milk shaming down the drain” in “OK2Milk,” a public service announcement from the national milk processors’ organization. The spoof introduces a fictional group that offers “support, community and compassion for dairy milk in coffee shops, at school and beyond.”…….

In 1990, veteran comedy talent scout and entertainment TV producer Bob Sumner created the legendary HBO hit series “Def Comedy Jam” with Def Jam Records co-founder Russell Simmons, introducing the world to comedic geniuses such as Martin Lawrence. Today, Sumner brings his talent scout skills to Washington D.C. In partnership with D.C.-based television producer Russell Webster of Union District Films, Sumner and Webster will unveil their new series, “Union Time To Laugh,” on December 5, 2023. Filmed weekly at the Union District Oyster Bar, the live comedy show will feature up-and-coming comedians from around the DMV and beyond, with surprise cameos by some comedy superstars……

Aspire TV will be celebrating the Christmas season with Holiday Block Party all December. The Holiday Block Party will showcase Black Movie Magic, as well as new holiday specials and movie premieres meant to bring the family and community together in the spirit of the season. Aspire TV will debut the cable premiere of the holiday film “Our Christmas Love Story.” The network will also air “Jam Sessions: Christmas Special” featuring performances by Syleena Johnson, Kyante’, Tarrey Torae, and J. Holiday. …..

