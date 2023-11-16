Rebirth of A New Nation: Going back around the merry-go-round pretending you are not hip to the patterns, sequences and cycles showing up revealing something. When you recognize the energy, take heed and do things differently to change the outcome. When you change, other things within your environment in your life will change. It will seem like magic and what you have been asking, hoping and wishing for is manifesting more quickly. When you change your state of mind, you attract what you need. Try it out for one day and then two days, until you reach 21 days consistently. Write down what you notice. “With the right mindset, we can’t lose—we either practice what we’ve learned, or we learn what we need to practice.” Hitesh Patil

Capricorn: Fill out the facts before deciding or concluding. This cycle week, sit back and relax, just as the wind blows upon your skin on a sunny day communicating good vibes. What may seem like a monkey wrench thrown in your plans is testing your willingness to stand on your ground. Do what is conducive to your agenda, and take time to remain focused on the assignment ahead. From November 16 around 2:41 a.m. until November 18 around 6 a.m., your wellbeing—which brings peace, joy, stability, and happiness—takes priority. Rise above when you feel that things and people are against you.

Aquarius: Things are in your favor within your profession for advancement. Do you have a strategy for your investment and how you operate in your business and personal affairs? Health is a highlighted topic along with setting boundaries, which assist in the change of flow to keep things in place, and in not stretching yourself too thin in your daily affairs. Your health is just as important as the work you do. From November 18 around 6:28 a.m. until November 20 around 9 a.m., when needed, take a short-term vacation or break/nap from work in 15 to 25-minute increments to rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul.

Pisces: You are receiving the 411 from family, friends and business of things going on plus a side dish of gossip. Decipher what and who you can trust when it comes to information as you can be misinformed. Besides the 411 and gossip, your agenda is too full to participate in any of the foolishness in the air. This is a time of self-improvement and deciding on which opportunities or offers best suit your line of work. These things will elevate you to the next level. Think big, dream big, and do things on a grand scale to position yourself well in certain arenas. From November 20 around 9:29 a.m. until November 22 around 12 p.m., it’s all about the building blocks and the foundation of your purpose and mission.

Aries: What didn’t you know that you now do? And now that you know, what are you going to do? When things reveal themselves to you in the light and in the dark, it is what it is. Seems like the candy called “Now and Later.” The effects of what took place in your life or something you started is showing its face. A cycle of maturity is accepting, acknowledging, and admitting to the changes that are brewing within you. In the days leading up to November 22, when life gives you flowers, create a garden out of the ones you have.

Taurus: Folks say your health is your wealth and your wealth is your health. This is a mindful week where you may feel slight discomfort within your body sending you signals to check your health. This can also be a sign form of your ancestors reaching out to you in a weird way guiding you to be privy to certain information. Cut your losses on certain things that don’t serve a value in your life to receive what’s being prepared for you ahead. From November 16 around 2:41 a.m. until November 18 around 6 a.m., see what you see, hear, and feel within the silence of your stillness.

Gemini: Irresistible change is upon you. You can probably smell and feel the presence of what’s upcoming. What are you planning and investing in to see change in your daily business and personal performance? This is a resilient week to buckle up to hit that curveball when it curves your way to make it happen. How often do you check yourself in the mirror when you are dressed and undressed? Do you like what you see either way? From November 18 around 6:28 a.m. until November 20 around 9 a.m., small changes make a big difference.

Cancer: Seems like time, money, energy and days are revolving faster as the night is approaching sooner. Relationships are ending and beginning to make space for missions ahead. Are you ready to take the lead to adventure in something that comes naturally to you? When the oddest moment occurs in your life, what seems like things not going right is when the breakthrough or change begins. From November 20 around 9:29 a.m. until November 22 around 12 p.m., doors are opening, filled with opportunities to remember you are the prize.

Leo: Say yes! You are saying yes to the things you have accomplished and the journey that brought you this far. Tina Turner said “big wheel keeps on turning, Proud Mary keep on burning.” Keep elevating higher and higher. At some point in time during this cycle week the most unorthodox, strange feeling and change of your behavior will send you the information you need to know. When the 411 comes, pay attention to your surroundings. In the days leading up to November 22, know you can sense that vibe.

Virgo: You have a new Kool-Aid flavor that folks haven’t tasted yet due to the fact that they’ve never heard information like the way you mix it. Well, all music isn’t for everybody just as the information you are mixing up. Not everyone is ready to receive and some folks would rather drink the Jim Jones Kool-Aid. Changes in your immediate environment are encouraging you to make a move on a new mission. From November 16 around 2:41 a.m. until November 18 around 6 a.m., like in the movie “The Matrix,” Morpheus said, “Follow the white rabbit.”

Libra: Ready, Set, Go! You are rising to the occasion against all odds and continuing to push through. Who said the road will be easy? You have to learn by experiencing ups, downs, lows, and high moments to teach those who will need your wisdom and guidance. Trust what you feel and check your health. Remember the advice the wise women and men told when you were a young child? From November 18 around 6:28 a.m. until November 20 around 9 a.m., just when you feel your temperature boiling, cool down before you turn nothing into something and cause a scene.

Scorpio: The song “Respect” by Aretha Franklin the Queen of Soul said, “What you want, baby I got it. What you need, do you know I got it? All I’m asking is for a little respect when you get home” is the theme for this week. What happens to respect, manners, values, and homemade meals? Listen closely for your cue when the ancestors reveal what you need to know in due time. From November 20 around 9:29 a.m. until November 22 around 12 p.m., no need to ask a question. Watch, observe and learn as the script plays out.

Sagittarius: “There you go” like the song title by Johnny Gill. What are you going to do when all your investments, network, and labor pay off handsomely? This is a time when you take off and go where your spirit is guiding you. Family, friends, neighbors, cousins will ask if can they borrow, lend, and spare. Traveling is indicated in your plans, but also know your limit, and keep an eye on your surroundings. There’s something only for your eyes to see.

